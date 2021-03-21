Hike of the week: the moose in our midst





Local wildlife photographer Rick Spitzer stumbled across this moose in February. Surprisingly, the humble moose has been responsible for more attacks on humans than any predator species found in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Rick Spitzer, daily special Only 20 years ago, seeing a moose in Colorado was rare. But thanks to the successful resettlement efforts of Colorado’s parks and wildlife, more than 3,000 moose now live in Colorado. CPW introduced the Shiras moose (Alces alces shirasi) in 1978 and 1979 to North Park, which still has the highest concentrations. More than 40 years later, even here in the Eagle Valley at the southern end of their range, moose are thriving. Where are they? In winter, you can spot moose on open south-facing slopes where less snow allows moose to roam the shrubs, such as near the Bighorn Trail in East Vail. Sometimes they choose an unexpected habitat, like the moose frequenting Dowd Junction along Interstate 70 in February or the fat guy who hung out under Gondola 1 in Vail last year. But as the snow melts, moose seek their favorite food from lush riparian plants along swampy areas near streams, lakes, and ponds. In the summer, the Piney Lake area offers reliable moose viewing, as do many of our trails including Cross Creek, Grouse Creek, and Martin Creek. But read on before you or your dog approach a moose.

In winter, you can spot moose on open south-facing slopes where less snow allows moose to roam the shrubs, such as near the Bighorn Trail in East Vail. Sometimes they choose an unexpected habitat, like the moose frequenting Dowd Junction along Interstate 70 in February or the fat guy who hung out under Gondola 1 in Vail last year. But as the snow melts, moose seek their favorite food from lush riparian plants along swampy areas near streams, lakes, and ponds. In the summer, the Piney Lake area offers reliable moose viewing, as do many of our trails including Cross Creek, Grouse Creek, and Martin Creek. But read on before you or your dog approach a moose. Thinking big: It is a treat to see one of these massive mammals in the wild. Moose can weigh up to 1,800 pounds and are 10 feet long and 7 feet tall at the shoulder. Males can have antlers up to 5 feet wide and weighing over 60 pounds! To reach this size, moose consume between 50 and 80 pounds of food per day. In winter it is mostly twigs and branches of willows, aspens and other deciduous plants, in fact the name moose comes from the Algonquin mus or moos, which means twig eater.

It is a treat to see one of these massive mammals in the wild. Moose can weigh up to 1,800 pounds and are 10 feet long and 7 feet tall at the shoulder. Males can have antlers up to 5 feet wide and weighing over 60 pounds! To reach this size, moose consume between 50 and 80 pounds of food per day. In winter it is mostly twigs and branches of willows, aspens and other deciduous plants, in fact the name moose comes from the Algonquin mus or moos, which means twig eater. Swimming, anyone? Moose have hollow hairs that help them stay insulated in the winter and floaty when swimming. They can swim for hours and dive up to 6 meters deep while holding their breath for a minute.

Moose have hollow hairs that help them stay insulated in the winter and floaty when swimming. They can swim for hours and dive up to 6 meters deep while holding their breath for a minute. What is this thing? Adding to a unique moose appearance is an appendage hanging from its chin, called a dewlap or bell. Both males and females have baleen, but males can be up to 20 inches long. Scientists don’t really know its purpose. While bull moose have been observed chinning cows with their dewlap during mating season, which transfers the scent of bulls, another theory is that the size of the dewlap, like antlers, indicates the dominance of the bulls. other bulls.

Adding to a unique moose appearance is an appendage hanging from its chin, called a dewlap or bell. Both males and females have baleen, but males can be up to 20 inches long. Scientists don’t really know its purpose. While bull moose have been observed chinning cows with their dewlap during mating season, which transfers the scent of bulls, another theory is that the size of the dewlap, like antlers, indicates the dominance of the bulls. other bulls. Who scares a moose? Wolves and grizzly bears eat moose, but do not yet frequent our region. Moose are victims of collisions with motor vehicles and the vehicles and their occupants are not doing so well either, so watch carefully when driving. CPW issues a handful of moose tags to hunters each season. But perhaps the biggest threat to moose in our area is climate change, the same hollow-haired coats that keep them warm in the winter and float in the water also cause them to overheat when temperatures rise.

Wolves and grizzly bears eat moose, but do not yet frequent our region. Moose are victims of collisions with motor vehicles and the vehicles and their occupants are not doing so well either, so watch carefully when driving. CPW issues a handful of moose tags to hunters each season. But perhaps the biggest threat to moose in our area is climate change, the same hollow-haired coats that keep them warm in the winter and float in the water also cause them to overheat when temperatures rise. Gentle giant? Guess again: What are the most dangerous wildlife in the Eagle Valley? Surprisingly, the humble moose has been responsible for more attacks on humans than any predator species found in Colorado! Moose may seem slow, but when they decide to move, they can run 35 miles an hour, which is 7 miles an hour faster than the fastest Olympic sprinter. And the moose will hold on and charge up when it feels threatened, especially in late spring and summer when protecting its young, and in fall during mating season. If in doubt, watch the CPW video online: Moose attacks increase. CPW cautions that dogs are the biggest safety concern because moose see dogs as wolves. CPW reports several cases of moose chasing dogs to owners, with serious injuries to owners and dogs. Because CPW’s top priority is human health and safety, a moose that injures a human is usually euthanized and who wants to be responsible for the death of such a magnificent animal? So keep your dog on a short leash and stay away from the moose! Moose have good hearing, but limited eyesight, so make noise nearby. Hoping you can see a mighty moose soon, just remember that it needs its personal space, so grab your binoculars or telephoto lens, watch from a safe distance and enjoy! Hiking with Walking Mountains If you want to explore the local backcountry trails with a guide, or learn more about the wildlife (and how to track them) or the snow science of our valley, the Walking Mountains Science Center offers day trips. half day snowshoeing in the White River National Forest. every Tuesday and Thursday. Programs include follow-up programs and snow science hikes. For more information and to register, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/snowshoe . Frances Hartogh is a volunteer ranger with the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance. The Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance is a local, non-profit, 501 (c) (3) volunteer-run organization committed to conserving the wilderness in Eagle and Summit counties.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos