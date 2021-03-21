Hollywood stars choose the Dominican Republic as the setting for their films





The Dominican Republic has caught the attention of Hollywood. The top three movie stars use the beauty and charm of this half-island to show it to the world in the movies they are currently shooting. Many famous people including Jennifer Lopez, Mark Wallberg and Vin Diesel have shot a number of films, including the structure of the Dominican soil in its set. Vin Diesel records the film Famous American actor and producer Vin Diesel, one of the biggest fans of glamor the Dominican Republic has to offer, is back. Post a photo this time. The artist shared a photo with the film’s production team on his social media (his name is not yet known) and includes Creole filmmakers Ernesto Alemani and Point Pedro Catrain. It was a great week of filming with my Dominican team. Thanks to all my people! All love, forever. # Fast9 # Paternity # Summer2021, the “fast and furious” actor wrote. Mark Wallberg is in love with Cabrera Another in Quiscuva, and his friend Vin Diesel, have already decided to own a property here, Mark Wallberg. The actor shoots “Arthur the King” and some scenes take place in the colonial zone. Wallberg was so impressed with the beauty of the Dominican Republic that he planned to build a house in Cabrera, a municipality in the province of Maria Trinidad Sanchez on the northern Caribbean coast. “I came over Christmas, I was in Cabrera, I spent time in Playa Grande, I bought a piece of land, I am going to build a house,” said successful sagas like Martin Scorsese and “Transformers” . Wedding JLo rueda Shotgun Jennifer Lopez has been in the East of the country since last February for the filming of the film “Shotgun Wedding”. “The Diva of the Bronx” also stars American actors Jennifer Coolidge and Josh Duhamel, who are part of the film’s cast. Jello recently showed off the first photo from the tape’s set. The star shared two snaps, where she is seen in a cream-colored dress on the beach, with many more behind her after the shoot. Although the artist has been in the country since last February, he has not shown anything related to the film. However, he shared many good times on the island, some with his “male” A-Rod. Part of the film features the Dominicans Jose Guillermo Guardines and Bangi Savion.







