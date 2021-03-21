Entertainment
A new concert, a big birthday, a polo performance and a leaning historian
What about being the wife of a real estate mogul / film producer / winemaker? Charles Cohen, a mother of two school-aged children, a lord of several houses and a traveler of the world, Clo Cohen would have no more room on his to-do list.
It would be incorrect.
Apparently, there was one more empty space, which Clo filled with “buy a world-class luggage and leather goods business and revamp it”.
Thus, C. Cohen became the new owner of T. Anthony, a mainstay of Park Avenue.
But before becoming President and Creative Director, she was a client. Quite a good one at that.
“My husband and I travel a lot, and I’m not a bagless person,” she said during a lunch at Swifty’s Pool. “I want it to match. I want it to look good. I want to see it and immediately know it’s mine. I don’t necessarily need a lot; two matching little pieces are usually enough. But I do want it. what I have to be the highest quality. “
Well, what better quality control than owning the business?
When Charles Cohen discovered this second-generation owner Michael root was retiring, he made an offer. Root accepted, mainly because of Clo.
My goal for the next generation was to find someone who was better than me, says Root. street magazines Ben Widdecombe.Someone who shared my love of the brand, who understood T. Anthony’s client and the brand’s DNA. But more importantly, the company needed someone with the vision, skills and resources to bring the T. Anthony brand to a new international audience. “
Clo loves work and creates new pieces. She said the only thing she doesn’t like is that the boss always knows she’s lying when she calls sick because the boss is fine, her.
OK, not really. She never calls sick.
*
A half-century:Head of Findlay Galleries James borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui gathered a dozen of their artistic friends for a dinner in honor of a golden anniversary and milestone anniversary.
The event marked both the Miami-based artist’s 80th birthday GustavoNovoaand the 50th anniversary of the representation of Novoa by the Findlay Galleries.
The event took place at Club Colette and included cocktails, a dinner menu including a starter of Ossetra caviar, crabmeat and smoked salmon, followed by a dinosaur-sized veal chop and a Gran Marnier souffl for dessert. There was Sancerre for White Camp and Pomerol for Red Camp, all accompanied by Wayne Hosford on piano and tropical breezes wafting through the open windows.
There, in addition to the hosts and the birthday boy:Barbara San Damian, Jean Denoyer, Bob andSharon Bush Murray,Shanonand Juan Pretel. Jenny Garrigues, ValerieRooks,Dr. Tom Vris and a few others who clung to their veal chop in case they ran into a brontosaurus on the way home.
*
What a difference a year makes:When a polo player Facundo Pieres teamed up with Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els and Els’ wife Liezl To create a fundraiser for the April 2020 polo brunch, the coronavirus put the kibosh on these plans.
But here it is almost a year later, and the first “Champagne, Clubs & Chukkas” took place on February 21 at the International Polo Club.
“It was worth the wait,” Liezl said. “It was a beautiful day and the Polo Club was so gracious. We all felt very well taken care of.”
The afternoon included a champagne reception, brunch in the open-air veranda, remote corporate headquarters for the CV Whitney Cup polo match, raffle and silent auction.
The product benefits Els for autism.
*
We hear:This Palm Beach resident Dick schmeelk was the guest speaker at a luncheon hosted by the Navy League at Restaurant 44 in the Palm Beach Towers.
The World War II veteran spoke of his experience as a submarine commander patrolling the Japanese-controlled waters of the South Pacific.
Wait … isn’t this guy over 6 feet tall? In a submarine? Did he walk around bending over for months at a time?
*
REST IN PEACE:Condolences to the Palm Beach homeboy George hamilton and his 21 year old son George thomas hamilton, nicknamed GT, on the untimely death of GT’s mother, Kimberly Blackford, at the age of 53. Besides her son, Kimberly is also survived by his parents.
