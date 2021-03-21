7 South Indian Movies Getting Bollywood Remakes In 2021





The South Indian film industry has given us gems over the years, but it has also provided basic materials for some memorable Bollywood remakes. As movies like Kabir Singh, Drishyam and Laxmii have taught us, Bollywood remakes of Southern films are a sure formula for success. Here are a few films from the South that are being revamped in Bollywood in 2021. While some of them already have a release date, the others are in pre-production. Take a look at these highly anticipated films: Jersey (2019) Jersey is a Telegu sports drama directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and starring Shraddha Srinath and Sampath Raj. It revolves around the story of a talented cricketer who returns to the sport in his late 30s as a gift to his son. The next remake of this film, Jersey (2021) is in production. It is directed by the same director and stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The film will be released in theaters on Diwali. RX100 (2018) Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, this Telugu film stars Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. This film tells the story of a young man, Shiva, who is heartbroken and turns to violence after the love of his life marries someone else. This superhit movie receives a Hindi remake titled Tadap (2021), starring Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. It is directed by Milan Luthria and is released on September 24, 2021. Kaithi (2019) This 2019 Tamil film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Karthi, Arjun Das, and Deepthi in lead roles. Kaithi talks about an ex-convict whose plans to meet his daughter for the first time are dashed due to a raid. The remake of this film has the same name and will star Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif. Kolamavu Kokila (2018) In order to quickly earn money, a young Kokila woman gets involved in a drug ring. This Tamil movie stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan in the lead roles. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The Hindi remake of this movie is called Good Luck Jerry and stars Janhvi Kapoor. It is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Dear Comrade (2019) Directed by Bharat Kamma and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, this film tells the story of Bobby, an angry man who falls in love with Lilly, a cricketer. However, her anger issues soon prove to be a hindrance to their love. Karan Johar has purchased the rights to make a Hindi remake of this film and is looking for a lead star. Thadam (2019) When the murder of a young man is almost impossible to solve due to a lack of clues, an image of the killer lurks in the dark. However, the suspect has a lookalike. This Tamil film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and stars Arun Vijay in the central role. The Hindi remake of this film is directed by Vardhan Ketkar and will star Sidharth Malhotra. HIT: The First Case (2020) Vikram is a cop with PTSD who works for the Homicide Response Team (HIT). When a girl goes missing, he does everything in his power to solve the case for personal reasons. This Telugu action thriller / action movie was directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars Vishwak Sen and Roohani Sharma in key roles. The Hindi remake of this film will also be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will star Rajkummar Rao.

