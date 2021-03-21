Entertainment
10 actors who gave incredible on-screen singing performances
In the world of talented performance artists and versatile storytelling, actors use known skills and learn new talents to create richer, more authentic performances. One of the most common combinations of acting skills, aside from dancing, is acting and singing. Many actors have taken their bearings in theater and musical theater before moving from one scene to another.
Some had no vocal training until they were accepted for a role, and others had training in the music industry. Although movie musicals provide the best platform for a singing performance, there is no limit to where a singing performance can appear, and no actor who is not able to surprise. the public.
ten Tom Hiddleston – I Saw the Light (2015)
I saw the light (2015) is a biographical drama about the life of Hank Williams, a country and western singer-songwriter whose relationship with drugs and alcohol has affected his personal life and career.
Although the film had a 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb and an 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Tom Hiddleston’s dedication to mastering Williams’ singing style led to an incredible vocal performance that tied the film together.
9 Keira Knightley – Begin Again (2013)
Some of the roles Keira Knightley has brought to life in her career include a pirate, a duchess, a football player, the personification of love, and a period dramatic intellectual.
To add to the list, Knightley also starred as an aspiring artist in the film. Start Over (2013),alongside Mark Ruffalo and Adam Levine. Knightley’s raw and delicate voice is unique, refreshing, and well suited to the collaborative and dynamic album created for the film.
8 Zendaya – The Greatest Showman (2017)
The Greatest Showman (2017)is a musical that captivates viewers from the start with its magical atmosphere. Musical talent is second to none with the rich and versatile voices of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Keala Settle and Michelle Williams warming the hearts of viewers.
As with most musicals, it’s hard to determine an outstanding performance when they are all so amazing. But it was Zendaya’s subtle, purposeful, emotional and touching performance that left a lasting impression after the credits roll.
7 The duets of Markta Irglov & Glen Hansard – Once (2007)
Markta Irglov, Czech singer-songwriter and actress, and Glen Hansard, Irish songwriter and actor, give magnificent and enchanting vocal performances in the film. Once (2007). The song “Falling Slowly” won the Oscar for Best Original Song and was co-written and performed by Irglov and Hansard.
In addition to their duets, the two actors performed solos on the soundtrack that showcased their unique and beautiful voices.
6 Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born (2018)
Bradley Cooper wore several hats when creatingA Star is Born (2018):produce, direct and star in the film. Cooper’s role required him to be able to play guitar, piano, and sing with confidence.
For lovers of Cooper’s previous roles in films, such as theGuardians of the Galaxy Series, American Hustle (2013), and American Sniper (2014), A Star is Born (2018) was a nice surprise, as viewers found themselves moved to tears.
5 Queen Latifah – Hairspray (2007)
The amazing, powerful and chilling voice of Queen Latifah as Motormouth Maybelle in Lacquer (2007)hypnotized spectators.
Latifah’s performances, from musical numbers “Big, Blonde, and Beautiful” to “I Know Where I’ve Been”, are extremely memorable and make it clear to viewers that this is not her first performance, but that she is. experienced. singer with a captivating voice.
4 Anne Hathaway -Les Misrables (2012)
Anne Hathaway starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Helena Bonham Carter in the 2012 musical,Les Misrables.
Hathaway won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for her role as Fantine and blew viewers away with her touching and heartbreaking performance of “I Dreamed A Dream”.
3 Will Smith – Aladdin (2019)
It takes a specific type of energy to sing in a Disney movie, especially when it’s not an animated movie. Will Smith played the beloved role of Robin Williams’ genius in Aladdin (1992) and gave it its own twist in the 2019 live-action remake.
Smith sang the familiar songs most viewers grew up with – “Friend Like Me” and “Prince Ali” – and added a bit of hip-hop, flair, and brilliant energy.
2 Ewan McGregor – Moulin Rouge (2001)
Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman steal the show as romantic crossover interests in musical Moulin Rouge (2001).
Kidman and McGregor sing along to themselves, with McGregor captivating viewers with his soft, yet passionate and powerful voice. Audience members can’t help but fall in love with the couple as their harmonies combine to create an incredible experience.
1 Julie Andrews – The Sound of Music (1965)
The Sound of Music (1965)is a musical romance based on the true story of the singers of the Von Trapp family. From “Here are some of my favorite things” to “Do-Re-Mi”,Julie Andrews’ beautifully clear and enchanting voice transfixes viewers and soothes the soul.
Every heartache, joy, and dilemma that Maria faced, the audience was there with her, and many could even feel like it was her.
