INTERVIEW: Mike Mignola’s work inspires new documentary

Image courtesy of Superfan Promotions / Provided with permission.

This month, fans of Mike Mignola, the legendary creator of Hellboy, have the chance to support a documentary project that delves into his work and his career. Mike Mignola: Draw monsters, co-directed and produced by Jim Demonakos and Kevin Hanna, gathered an impressive number of voices to share their experiences with the maestro. Neil Gaiman (American gods), Rebecca Sugar (Steven universe), Adam Savage (Against the myths) and Doug Jones (Hellboy and Star Trek: Discovery), among many others.

As with most Kickstarter projects, fans who participate now can have their fundraiser commemorated with a variety of goodies and opportunities. There are T-shirts, Blu-ray editions, and even an order from Mignola himself.

This should be a special project as Mignola has greatly influenced the comic book industry. He started in the profession in the 1980s and has grown steadily since. He is the creator of Hellboy and its many shoots, more The incredible screw-in head and other curious objects and several projects co-written with Christopher Golden and Thomas Sniegoski.

Recently Hollywood soap box exchanged emails with Demonakos and Hanna regarding the Kickstarter campaign and the upcoming documentary. The questions and answers have been slightly edited for style.

How did this portrait of Mike Mignola start? Who had the idea?

HANNA: In 2019 Jim and I were having lunch together, and around the burgers we started discussing how we thought comic book makers had stories that were just as compelling as the characters they made. We thought it would be a really interesting space for documentaries, so we said, “Why not us,” and that’s the genesis of how we came up with the idea.

How well did you have access to him and his studio?

DEMONAKOS: Mike was very gracious to invite us to his home. We had full access to him, and we were able to take a tour of his house, as well as tour and film his studio. He has so many amazing shelves of literature that have informed his work.

What do you like about his job?

DEMONAKOS: Oddly, as I mentioned above, Mike’s work is the collection of his life experiences plus countless books, movies, and other sources, distilled through his lens. Even if the same person had all the same books and tools as Mignola, they still wouldn’t have imagined the same world as him. It is so unique and original.

Do you have a favorite character or comic book?

HANNA: I would have to say that The corpse and the iron shoes is my absolute favorite Hellboy history. For me, it’s a perfect comic book. For longer stories The conquering worm it’s incredible. It ranges from horror to sci-fi to comedy, but its tone is completely cohesive and consistent. It’s 100% Mignola.

What is the influence and impact Hellboy in the world of comics?

HANNA: Immensely. So many comic book creators, as well as other creative industries, have been influenced by Hellboy and the work of Mike Mignola, or attribute his inspiration to him. It was not difficult for us to find a dozen creators who fit the bill, and there are so many more that we are talking about as well.

What is your schedule and funding expectations for the project?

DEMONAKOS: In terms of timing, funding through Kickstarter ends on March 31. From there, we plan to start filming in the fall, mainly to make sure we are vaccinated ourselves, in addition to meeting all guidelines so that we can travel safely. the remaining interviews. After that, we’re looking to edit and finish the film for the winter, and be able to deliver the final film by Spring 2022.

Who do you think the target audience will be?

HANNA: I think there will be a wide range of people interested in the film. Not just fans of Hellboy (be it the movies or the comics) or Mignola, but people who are interested in seeing the story of someone’s creative journey and everyone that journey has touched so far.

By John Soltes / Publisher / [email protected]

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters is now funded through Kickstarter. Click on here for more information.