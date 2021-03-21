Entertainment
Ghostface Killah and Raekwons Verzuz: 9 of the toughest moments
The old school rules were on the line tonight (March 20) for the second iteration of the year of Verzuz, and the first since the announcement of the new partnership with Triller. Ghostface Killah took on Raekwon track for track, taking us back to the heyday of hip hop.
Featured in part by Ciroc and Apple Music, viewers enjoyed the vibes while Rae and Ghostface presented their best walk down memory lane. Celebrities like Deon Cole, Common, Papoose, 2 Chainz, Charlamagne Tha God, Nas and many more joined the 100,000+ viewers on Instagram just to watch the battle unfold.
Check out the highlights of the event below.
1. Start on time
If you’ve been traumatized by a previous Verzuz or two that started roughly after call time, the Wu-Tang rappers showed viewers why The Clan has been around for 30 years, when the duo actually started in the first hour. Maybe it helped that they were in one place.
2. RZA Pop Up
Wu-Tang forever! Fans were hoping for some sort of reunion and this Verzuz didn’t disappoint when RZA made an appearance to show his love for his Staten Island brothers. Fans lost it when Ghostface kicked Might Healthy immediately after.
3. Describe the event as a shootout
It was shot in the leg, Ghostface said following Incarcerated Scarfaces, which Rae admitted only took eight minutes to write. Their camaraderie was second to none, as they both enjoyed the catalog and vibrated like the pals they have been for decades. It’s like Kareem and Magic on the pitch, Ghost said. We loved seeing it.
4. Raekwons dance moves
Uncles everywhere have the green light to take two steps until their death thanks to Uncle Raekwon. Admittedly, the two gasped and asked for patience as they took a moment to catch their breath and execute their punches from their seats.
5. The power of storytelling
Many viewers reflected on the artful storytelling that made Wu-Tang successful as a group, as well as the six artists who would later go solo. This gift was showcased even in the masterful pairing of the music beds with the friendly banter between the tracks. Many viewers felt the chat breaks were akin to famous interludes from past Wu-Tangs albums.
6. Appearances to CappaDonna and Masta Killas
Fans had a fit when Staten Islands owner CappaDonna stepped out. In the comments, viewers recalled a time when CD was the strongest rapper. When he did his verse during Ice Cream, he said it was his first song to come into the game. Raekwon also gave Masta Killa his flowers and said: He always reminded me of Rakim.
7. Pretty Tonys Fashion Sense
Setting the tone, Rae and Ghostface took out their occasional digs. But, of course, Ghosts alter ego Pretty Tony raised the stakes with a wardrobe change after intermission. The white fur coat he wore before playing Holla stood head and shoulders above the red leather number he first appeared in. The four-fingered ring and personalized Yankees denim jacket sealed the deal.
8. Ghostface announces new music
If tonight’s reunion wasn’t exciting enough, fans can look forward to at least three new Ghostface releases this summer. He confirmed his appearance on Cuban Linx III and one Supreme Clientele 2 also release.
9. The sincere finale
As always, the fans are the real winners of the night as hip hop culture takes another W. In the finale, the two rappers showed love for each other. Raekwon told Ghost I see myself when I see you and Ghost, in turn, let a big brother kiss on his head.
It happened after Ghost reminded everyone to show love to family and friends because life is too short. The OM claimed that people need to stop being ashamed not only of loving others while they are still here, but also of loving themselves and taking care of their own well-being.
The two hip hop OGs ended the evening with a jam session and two more steps. What a night!
Relive Ghostface Killah and Raekwons Verzuz with the Tidal playlist below.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]