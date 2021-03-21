Ghostface Killah and Raekwons Verzuz: 9 of the toughest moments

The old school rules were on the line tonight (March 20) for the second iteration of the year of Verzuz, and the first since the announcement of the new partnership with Triller. Ghostface Killah took on Raekwon track for track, taking us back to the heyday of hip hop.

Featured in part by Ciroc and Apple Music, viewers enjoyed the vibes while Rae and Ghostface presented their best walk down memory lane. Celebrities like Deon Cole, Common, Papoose, 2 Chainz, Charlamagne Tha God, Nas and many more joined the 100,000+ viewers on Instagram just to watch the battle unfold.

Check out the highlights of the event below.

1. Start on time

If you’ve been traumatized by a previous Verzuz or two that started roughly after call time, the Wu-Tang rappers showed viewers why The Clan has been around for 30 years, when the duo actually started in the first hour. Maybe it helped that they were in one place.

2. RZA Pop Up

Wu-Tang forever! Fans were hoping for some sort of reunion and this Verzuz didn’t disappoint when RZA made an appearance to show his love for his Staten Island brothers. Fans lost it when Ghostface kicked Might Healthy immediately after.

3. Describe the event as a shootout

It was shot in the leg, Ghostface said following Incarcerated Scarfaces, which Rae admitted only took eight minutes to write. Their camaraderie was second to none, as they both enjoyed the catalog and vibrated like the pals they have been for decades. It’s like Kareem and Magic on the pitch, Ghost said. We loved seeing it.

4. Raekwons dance moves

Uncles everywhere have the green light to take two steps until their death thanks to Uncle Raekwon. Admittedly, the two gasped and asked for patience as they took a moment to catch their breath and execute their punches from their seats.

5. The power of storytelling

Many viewers reflected on the artful storytelling that made Wu-Tang successful as a group, as well as the six artists who would later go solo. This gift was showcased even in the masterful pairing of the music beds with the friendly banter between the tracks. Many viewers felt the chat breaks were akin to famous interludes from past Wu-Tangs albums.

6. Appearances to CappaDonna and Masta Killas

Fans had a fit when Staten Islands owner CappaDonna stepped out. In the comments, viewers recalled a time when CD was the strongest rapper. When he did his verse during Ice Cream, he said it was his first song to come into the game. Raekwon also gave Masta Killa his flowers and said: He always reminded me of Rakim.

7. Pretty Tonys Fashion Sense

Setting the tone, Rae and Ghostface took out their occasional digs. But, of course, Ghosts alter ego Pretty Tony raised the stakes with a wardrobe change after intermission. The white fur coat he wore before playing Holla stood head and shoulders above the red leather number he first appeared in. The four-fingered ring and personalized Yankees denim jacket sealed the deal.

8. Ghostface announces new music

If tonight’s reunion wasn’t exciting enough, fans can look forward to at least three new Ghostface releases this summer. He confirmed his appearance on Cuban Linx III and one Supreme Clientele 2 also release.

9. The sincere finale

As always, the fans are the real winners of the night as hip hop culture takes another W. In the finale, the two rappers showed love for each other. Raekwon told Ghost I see myself when I see you and Ghost, in turn, let a big brother kiss on his head.

It happened after Ghost reminded everyone to show love to family and friends because life is too short. The OM claimed that people need to stop being ashamed not only of loving others while they are still here, but also of loving themselves and taking care of their own well-being.

The two hip hop OGs ended the evening with a jam session and two more steps. What a night!

Relive Ghostface Killah and Raekwons Verzuz with the Tidal playlist below.