Entertainment
Foss: Use Federal Funds to Help Retirees
These were difficult years for the retirees of St. Clares Hospital.
First, they learned that their pensions would be cut or cut dramatically, robbing them of their retirement security.
Then they saw state, church and hospital officials who signed the St. Clares shutdown in 2008 deny responsibility for their predicament, and the pressure for a bailout grew. is stopped.
It was all very disheartening.
And then the pandemic struck.
It’s really more difficult, told me Mary Hartshorne, the 70-year-old retiree who chairs the St. Clares Pension Recovery Alliance. I hear from retirees who are sick with cancer and who may not live long enough to see help materialize. I hear some who could lose their homes.
The pandemic has only added salt to our injuries.
The massive federal stimulus package passed earlier this month appears to offer reason for hope: it contains $ 86 billion to save failing pensions.
That’s a huge amount of money, but it only applies to union pension plans, leaving St. Clark’s retirees in the same place they have been since the end of 2018.
In the cold.
It’s an unfortunate omission, and an omission that New York’s political leadership – a group that includes Senator Chuck Schumer’s majority leader – should rectify as soon as possible.
St. Clares retirees deserve no less pensions than unionized workers who will benefit from the federal stimulus package.
So why not find a way to give them the help they need?
It should be noted that the stimulus package, at $ 1.9 trillion, is extremely generous, distributing money to households, states, local governments and schools, raising unemployment benefits by $ 300 per week. and helping restaurants, live entertainment venues and the like. companies.
The enormity of the bill makes the lack of support for retirees in St. Clares all the more maddening.
Here’s a relief package for just about anyone – surely our elected officials can come together and find the funding needed to restore the pensions of Hartshorne and his retired colleagues.
The shortfall, estimated at $ 50 million, may seem like a lot of money.
But that’s a tiny amount when you consider the sheer size of the stimulus package and the amount of federal aid that’s already out there.
President Biden says he wants to help all Americans with a bailout, Hartshorne said. Were Americans and we must be saved. … I have 1,100 members that need to be put back together.
Most retirees are over the age of 50 and have struggled to find new jobs in an economy ravaged by a pandemic. Many have struggled with depression.
Hartshorne, who worked at Schenectady hospital as a sonographer, had planned to retire to a cute little house on the shores of Lake Mariaville.
The unexpected reduction in her pension forced her to change course.
She sold the lake house, which hit me hard. It was my place to retire. I loved it there. But there was no way I could afford it.
St. Clares retirees have always deserved better, and the massive federal stimulus package, and the broader federal effort to help Americans in need, is an opportunity to rectify a shameful situation.
Heres hoping that our elected officials can right this terrible injustice.
Join Sara Foss at [email protected] The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the newspaper.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Sara Foss
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]