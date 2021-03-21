Rani Mukerji will star in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway ‘- Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji set to helm dramatic feature film Ms Chatterjee vs. Norway, we can reveal. Plot details are being kept secret on the film, but we understand the project is based on the controversial 2011 true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken from them by Norwegian social services. Indian studio Zee Studios and local producer Emmay Entertainment are behind the Hindi-language film, which is currently in pre-production. Ashima Chibber has scripted and will direct. Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani produce for Emmay. Famous Bollywood star Mukerji, recipient of seven Filmfare Awards, is known for his films, including Nest, Black, Mardaani, Tuesday 2 and Hichki. Related story Janhvi Kapoor opens up about headlining ‘Roohi’, first major Bollywood release since Indian cinemas returned to full capacity: Q&A Mukerji said, “There was no better way to celebrate my birthday today than to announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I may have signed one of the most special and meaningful films of my career. I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric movie, and coincidentally in my 25th year I’m announcing a movie that also centers on a woman’s determination to fight against all odds and face a country. Ms Chatterjee vs. Norway is a story of true human resilience and it’s a film dedicated to all mothers. It truly is one of the most amazing storylines that I have read in a long, long time, and immediately decided to make this special movie. She continued: “It is a pleasure to collaborate creatively with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! It’s amazing to watch him grow up with his company Emmay Entertainment. I’m glad Zee Studios collaborated with them on this powerful script. I can’t wait to partner with Ashima Chibber, whose vision for the film and the intention of this project really moved me. It’s a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told. Hope we will work hard as a team and do some magic together to Ms Chatterjee vs. Norway. “ Monisha Advani, Partner at Emmay Entertainment, commented, “We are delighted to be producing this extremely powerful drama. Having the inimitable Rani Mukerji at the helm of the cast is nothing less than a coup that pushed us to raise the bar. Ashima Chibber has written an intense and sensitive film and we are proud to support its realization. We look forward to this first collaboration with Zee Studios and we promise to bring another inspiring story to life ”. Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios added, “At Zee Studios we have always believed in telling revolutionary stories and Ms Chatterjee vs. Norway is one of those stories. We are happy to collaborate with Rani for the first time. She has several memorable roles under her belt, from playing a fierce cop to a teacher struggling with the odds. She is such an evolved and powerful actor. It will be a pleasure to see how Ashima envisioned the character of Ms. Chatterjee. We look forward to bringing this story to the public. “







