Happy birthday Rani Mukerji: 6 times the actor swept us away with his charm and vulnerability





We’ve all seen the fierce and balanced Rani Mukerji in movies like Hey Ram, Yuva, the Mardaani franchise, Hichki and more. However, there was a time, Rani played the quintessential Bollywood heroine who danced in dreamy chiffon sarees, and her soft eyes spoke, and with every tear she shed, her audience felt a little more for. his characters. Rani, with her films, also allowed us to quickly escape the realities of life and we were drawn to her vulnerability. Today, on her 43rd birthday, we revisit some of her most beloved characters from some of the best romantic comedies ever made in Bollywood. Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rani had given two original performances (Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat and Ghulam) even before playing Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Tina, however, won our hearts like never before; she was beautiful, vulnerable and innocent, but also loving, caring and emotional. Not only her character traits but also her fashion have made a new wave for girls attending college. Her entry-to-the-movie scene, wearing orange coordinates, and her song streak in the sparkly silver dress made her an instant diva, and all the girls wanted to dress like her. Tina put Rani on the map, after doing KKHH, there was no going back, Rani did a series of romantic comedies here. Suhani of Saathiya Suhani, who is a strong and career-oriented girl, has an emotional side to her. While studying to become a doctor, she falls head over heels in love with the ever so charming Adi, played by Vivek Oberoi. Rani made Suhani’s struggles look and feel so real and yet so dreamy, all at the same time. Maya by Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna No one can make infidelity more “real” than Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’s Maya. Maya really loves Rishi, played by Abhishek Bachchan, but never as passionately as Dev, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Her soft kohl eyes and emotional demeanor made her more vulnerable than ever. In my opinion, this was one of the rare occasions when an unfaithful wife was not shown as an evil “house breaker” but in an empathetic light in a Bollywood film. Rhea from Hum Tum With the very bubbly then very serious Rhea in Hum Tum, Rani has portrayed almost every phase of a woman’s life. Rhea won hearts when she walks away from Karan, played by Saif Ali Khan, when he asks her to marry him only because he thinks he took advantage of her, it really made the movie stand out. Rani’s portrayal of Rhea and her quest for friendship and love was truly a breath of fresh air back then. Priya de Chalte Chalte Rani who played Priya in Chalte Chalte is a diligent fashion designer, her character sketch seemed to be the only original thing in the film – she is a picture of poise and sophistication and yearns for emotional sustenance. Besides the personality of his character, his look has also become famous. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3JyJKmPC No Babli de Bunty aur Babli There’s a reason the creators of Bunty Aur Babli are making Bunty Aur Babli 2 again with Rani. Babli is bubbly OTT, but she’s smart, and her partnership with Bunty, played by Abhishek Bachchan, is one of the pair’s greatest joys watching onscreen. Her comedic timing and dance moves in the movie are fantastic, and with Babli, Rani has proven her versatility, she can do romantic dramas, comedies, and serious movies, all with super ease. Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji!

