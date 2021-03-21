Take action

Entertainment
Want to bring the beauty of nature indoors? Spring arrives with the opportunity to pick your own flowers and savor their flowers and scents. Whether you’re looking to take a day trip or stay closer to home, the festivals in Dallas and Waxahachie and the farms at Pilot Point and Ponder offer chances for flowery entertainment.
The Dallas Arboretums’ annual flower festival is in full swing. Until April 11, Dallas Blooms boasts 500,000 tulips, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees, as well as a host of activities to keep attendees busy. This year’s theme is America the Beautiful, with the gardens showcasing patriotic topiaries, including a large American flag. The festival also features live music on weekends, cooking demonstrations, Mom & Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, BOGO Wednesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays, which include a beer tasting test from different regions of America. Participants aged 5 and over must wear masks.
Easter festivities will take place from April 2-4 and will include face painting, a petting zoo, photos with live rabbits, performances from Karate Dance Party, Counterfeit Radio and Groovadelix, and more. In addition, the Easter brunch will be offered from April 3 to 4 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the DeGolyer restaurant. Tickets cost $ 59 per adult, $ 39 for children and include a buffet, non-alcoholic beverages, parking and admission, taxes and tip.
Until April 11, daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. $ 17 for adults, $ 14 for people 65 and over, $ 12 for children 2 to 12. Admission to the Rory Meyers Childrens Adventure Garden is an additional $ 3. $ 15 for parking, $ 10 if purchased online. Admission is buy one, get one free on Wednesdays. dallasarboretum.org.
The gardens at Waxahachies Poston typically have over a million tulips to browse from late February to early April. This year, the tulips are moving off-site to the Waxahachie Civic Center, where Poston Gardens is hosting its first charity event, Tulipalooza.
The festival will take place every day, rain or shine, until March 28. Live music, food trucks and other vendors, plus a tulip field yourself with a quarter of a million bulbs imported from Holland, will provide family-friendly services. fun.
Tickets can be purchased in person or online at tulipalooza.org/tickets. Ticket fees for in-person purchases will go to Daymark Living; attendees who purchase tickets online can direct proceeds to one of 12 charities in the region. You-pick-em field tulips cost $ 2 per stem to take home.
March 19-28, daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane, Waxahachie. $ 20 for adults on weekends, $ 15 per week; $ 5 for children. Senior admission is reduced to $ 12 on March 23. tulipalooza.org.
About an hour north of Dallas, visitors to Pilot Points Texas Tulips can tiptoe through tulips seven days a week. The 2021 Texas tulip season began in early March and ends in early April. The 6 acre family tulip farm you pick has thousands of flowers in a variety of colors. Tulips are priced at $ 2.50 per stem.
If you are looking to grow your own tulips, the farm now has bulb sales for flowering next spring. The bulbs prepared for planting will be delivered from the beginning of December to the beginning of January, so at this time of next year you can have your own tulip flowers. The bulbs cost $ 1.20 each, sold by the dozen.
Until early April, daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 10656 FM2931, Pilot Point. $ 5 admission. texas-tulips.com.
Head a little further west and you’ll find Aunt Sues Barn in Ponder, where attendees can choose their own bouquets. According to Aunt Sue, as the season progresses, thousands of flowers will bloom, with up to 50 different types and stems to choose from. Due to the tumultuous weather in Texas, owner Sue Newhouse said the start date has been pushed back to April 1 at the latest, though she hopes to start the week before. Check the website for updates. Visitors will be welcome from Wednesday to Saturday until May 29. So if you are a planner, you can even mark a Mother’s Day gift by visiting closer to the occasion.
Tickets are available online, and Newhouse plans to charge $ 25 for the first or second week of April, when attendees can pick up up to 25 stems for their bouquets. After that, the price will drop to $ 50 for the remainder of the season, when more flowers are in bloom, giving guests the option of picking up to 50 stems. Masks are mandatory in the greenhouse. Aunt Sues Barn also offers monthly flower subscriptions, cluster flowers, garden tea, garden tours, a special Mother’s Day event and more.
April 1 to May 29, Wednesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 13700 N. County Line Road, Ponder. $ 25 to $ 50. auntsuesbarn.com.
