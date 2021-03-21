Entertainment
OTT is the future, says actor Priyasha Bhardwaj: The Tribune India
What are you currently busy with?
I play the role of Nayan on the Love J Action show. She is mysterious and has big plans up her sleeve. It is full of surprises.
Do you think the web has become a blessing for actors?
Online streaming platforms have been a blessing for budding talent without a sponsor in the industry. If you get a role in a movie you might be considered a sidekick, but with a series the characters have more screen space and you get recognition.
The OTT outbreak is a threat to television and movie theaters. What is your opinion on this?
I believe OTT is the future. But the big screen must never die. We must aim to create a nice synergy of the two and hope that both prosper.
How did he work with Sushmita Sen in Aarya?
I have always been impressed with Sushmita Sen. He’s a great human being and a great listener. On sets, she never made me feel I was fresher. I want to work with her again.
Apart from acting, what are your other interests?
I have always loved to dance and play and learned a lot from various forms of dance including bharatnatyam, kathak, hip-hop, jazz, and ballet. Apart from these, I also enjoy Bhangra and Garba. In addition, I like to sing and cook occasionally. The beet halwa is my last interest. I mean travel too but it’s been so long since I traveled for pleasure.
How active are you on social media? Do you think the number of followers is important for an actor to find work?
Now when you are considered for a job they are not only looking at your job but also how many followers you have on Instagram and so on. It’s competitive and more than just playing. So, it’s good to have a plan B and learn to accept rejection.
Are you happy with your career chart?
Yes, I’m happy with the way my career chart is shaping up when I came to Mumbai to play and not to be a heroine.
What was your first paycheck and what did you do with it?
My first paycheck was for Rs. 12,000 and I gave it to my mom.
Any advice for people struggling to become actors?
As an actor you have to be a good listener. You should always understand what a director expects from you in a scene. It is therefore extremely important not to go on a set with a preconceived notion.
