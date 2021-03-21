Sketching Sawyer’s Music: How a German Artist Became the Singer-Songwriter’s Album Illustrator

It all started with a YouTube video of Sawyer Fredericks singing.

I was blown away, said Nina Pfeiffer, an illustrator who lives in Hamburg, Germany. His music is very melancholy, but it kind of resonates with me.

In 2015, Sawyer Fredericks, a singer / songwriter / guitarist from Glen won The Voice, an American singing competition on national television. At 15, he was the youngest winner in eight-year history. He would release multiple albums, do at least one American tour in 49 cities, and get his music topped the Billboard Folk charts.

But in 2017, he put one of his singles, Hide Your Ghost, on YouTube, which Pfeiffer heard. Inspired, Pfeiffer posted a sketch of how the song affected her on Instagram and tweeted how much she loved her music.

None of my friends had heard of him, she said.

On Instagram, she tagged Fredericks, who saw the drawing.

Shed created the flow of the song perfectly, Fredericks said.

Fredericks and his then manager, his mother, Kirsten, reached out to Pfeiffer and asked if she would be interested in making an album.

I jumped out of bed, I was so excited, Pfeiffer said.

The album Hide Your Ghost changed his career.

I have always drawn. I was really good at 11, she said. I copied everything, especially still lifes of food and vegetables. It was a safe haven for me.

Born in Germany, she also played the violin and at 16 was a member of a 10-piece orchestra that toured New Jersey high schools. Although she went on to get an art apprenticeship in Hamburg, she became interested in nutrition and obtained degrees in Germany and Australia. She is still working on her Masters degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. Along the way, she learned English mostly on her own, she said. In 2011, at age 23, she decided to also become a freelance graphic designer and, until Fredericks’ call, mostly got rid of print jobs such as brochures and advertisements.

The appeal of him was especially exciting because she is a fan of his music.

It’s amazing to work with people you truly admire and to be able to add something of your own to their success, she said.

The first thing was to listen to the songs that would be recorded.

His music is dark and sometimes depressing, but my sketches are colorful and upbeat. But I like its dark side, she said. The drawings express what I feel in his music.

She sent in six sketches that would reflect Fredericks’ theme of bringing water and fire together. The sketch chosen for the CD cover features swirls of lines around a female figure that peak above her head in a fantastic garden of burnt leaves. The other five sketches went into a booklet with the lyrics for each song, and each song came with a sketch, which Fredericks requested.

Some of the sketches reflected Fredericks’ concerns at the time, including the election of a new president and environmental issues, such as the Keystone XL pipeline, his mother said. The libretto has a female figure in a fetal position on its cover with a dark dripping mass that could be interpreted as oil. Inside are drawings of barren trees, a figure resembling a fauna and other fantastic images.

Fredericks said he was satisfied with the result.

She took the words from a song and put them into his works, he said, adding with a laugh that he got his inspiration not from reading science fiction, but sometimes from watching fantastic movies. .

Pfeiffers Methods

The methods Pfeiffer used in his work included creating the image that would appear on the album cover in Adobe Photoshop, which allowed for more color and manipulation; and for the other sketches be paper and pen or watercolor.

The whole process lasted six weeks and was the first experience both for the first album to illustrate and for him the first time he used works of art.

I used photography for my first two albums: Sawyer Fredericks (2015) and A Good Storm (2016), he says. I loved working with Nina.

The next album, Flowers for You, released in 2019, ran for over two months.

I was picky about this CD, Fredericks laughs. I went through a lot of drawings and back and forth. I had a vision of a person crouching scratching the ground like planting seeds on something red and gold in the artwork. I didn’t want it to be a man or a woman. And I wanted tons of flowers like the ones that grow on the family farm: sunflowers, morning glories. And the honey is dripping. I wanted each drawing to embody the spirit of the song.

The androgynous figure appears to have grass growing on her back as she digs near a stream. Flowers line this stream with beehives, bees and flying butterflies. The booklet has a female figure on the cover in a fetal position with golden honey dripping underneath and inside, a kneeling figure with long hair and sunflowers growing on her back, twisted branches with honey balls , a hand from which the butterflies spring up.

Pfeiffer said the androgynous figure was a bit creepy. It is a new type of creature.

But she loved the process despite its length.

He had a lot of ideas and wanted them incorporated. It was an elaborate result, she said.

It was really, really cool working with Nina, said Fredericks. I wish I had done it before [on the other albums]. I’m a bit of a perfectionist and want a style going.

Currently, he said he didn’t have any plans for another album because he didn’t have enough new material.

But when I do, I plan to work with Nina, he says.

Hide Your Ghost and Flowers for Yourself are available at www.sawyerfredericks.com. Previous albums and some live recordings of his tours are available at www.Amazon.com and in local music stores.

