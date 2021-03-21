Commercial pilot cum actor to project manager in a large automotive company; meets four new IRPFS officers | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: He has a lot of feathers in his cap, meets A Navin Prasath, 34, from Chennai, a commercial pilot and actor, who also runs a small NGO and finances marginalized children for their education. On Saturday, along with three other people, he was appointed to the service of the Indian Railway Protection Force as deputy safety commissioner at Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy in Lucknow.

The youngest of two siblings, Navin is well known for his humble and helpful nature. Back home in Chennai, he runs an NGO called Truth and funds marginalized children for their education. After completing his BE in Mechanical Engineering, Navin traveled to New Zealand and became a professional pilot with a time of 250 hours. His older brother Arun Prasad is a charter pilot in Chennai.

With my work as a pilot, I was able to finance the education of marginalized children, but one day, a visit to my cousin who is an IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, I experienced that as a government officer, there were more opportunities to help dozens of people, so I decided to participate in the civil service review and lead forward to help those in need, a said Navin, who also played the lead actor role in the Tamil movie called Kamban Kazhagam, directed by Ashok Ranganathan, associate director of AR Murugadoss, the director of the Tamil version of Ghajni. However, the film was never released due to financial issues.

Speaking to YOU, Navins’ wife Manju said: He is a very humble person, always ready to help others. I am proud of him. Navin is the first of his family to join the police.

Similarly, like him, probationer Aditya (26) who received the Udai Shukla Best probationer trophy and is from Rajasthan, while Saurav Kumar (30) from Jharkhand was the first of their families to join the police.

Prior to joining IRPFS, Saurav was Deputy Director of one of the major automakers. I joined government service as an officer to understand and gain first-hand experience of how the government system works, why things are being delayed, and why there is a red uproar. I have seen my father Anil Kumar Singh struggle to do simple work in government offices, said Saurav who is keen to help those in need.

Like him, Pawan Kumar (30) who was considered the best indoor trainee was also from Jharkhand.

The boy from Dhanbad, was third in the family after his grandfather Balak Singh a cop in the Bihar police and his father Ram Singh a retired DSP from Jharakhand police to join the police. The uniform has always inspired me to be disciplined and to help others. I was working for the PSU Damodar Valley company as an executive engineer, but I knew I had to be a cop, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos