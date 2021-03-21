Riz Ahmed: How the Wembley Boy Became an Oscar nominated Hollywood star

Riz Ahmed took an impressive step in his career after being nominated for an Oscar.

His role in the 2019 film Sound of Metal earned him great accolades and also sent the internet into a frenzy.

The announcement made on Monday March 15 meant that Riz Ahmed has joined the very prestigious group of people who have seen their talents recognized by the Oscar.

More importantly, it also made him the first Muslim man to be nominated for an award in the Best Actor category.

This step is made even more impressive by the humble education of the actors and a remarkable journey to the top in the face of difficulties.

My London is the story of how the Wembley boy became the talk of Tinsel Town.

For more information and features about London delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletters here .



(Image: (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP))



Life at Wembley

Rizwan Ahmed (better known as Riz) was born in Wembley, north-west London, on December 1, 1982.

He is a first generation Anglo-Pakistani whose father was a ship broker; his parents moved to England from Karachi, Pakistan in the 1970s.

Riz was an exceptionally bright child and it wasn’t long before people noticed him. He received a scholarship to attend the prestigious Merchant Taylors School in Northwood.

Get the latest London news straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest breaking news as notifications on your screen. The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever. You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

In previous interviews, Riz has spoken of having to change code to accommodate the different environments his youth placed him in; a traditional Pakistani house, a predominantly middle-class private school and spending time with his friends – an aspect of his life he will later explore in his short film Daytimer.

He then graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Soon after, he would make the transition to acting, studying the field at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Carrier start



(Image: E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)



Riz Ahmeds’ acting career began with the 2006 docudrama directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Road To Guantanamo. In the film, he played a member of the Tipton Three, Shafiq Rasul.

Unfortunately, Rizs’ outstanding performance was overshadowed by the events that happened afterwards.

While returning from the Berlin Film Festival (where the film received the Silver Bear), Riz and another actor were detained at Luton Airport and verbally assaulted by police and he denied access to a phone.

He said the police had questioned him about whether he had become an actor to promote the Islamic cause.

Other big roles in Rice’s early career included Sohail Waheed in the Channel 4 drama Britz and Riq in the E4 thriller Deadset. He was nominated for his first major honor in 2008 – Best Actor at the British Independent Film Awards – for his portrayal of a charismatic drug dealer in the independent film Shifty. classic Four Lions, where he played one of the four hapless Sheffield Terrorists.

His performance earned him a second British Independent Film Award nomination.

A big decision





In a powerful interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Riz opened up about his decision not to play characters that he said reinforced negative stereotypes about Muslims and people of Asian descent.

“So much of my early work is on issues related to the War on Terror or Islamophobia, but I’m proud to say that he deals with and engages with these issues in a creative way and I hope it does. will move us forward rather than doubling down on lazy stereotypes, ”he told the magazine.

Rice added: But yes there were a lot of things, like Terrorism # 3, I just made a decision that I wasn’t going to do it. I thought, ‘I’d rather be broke.’ “

To keep up to date with all the latest news, stories and events happening in London, donate the MyLondon Facebook page look alike. We’ll provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and Underground services, as well as routes around the capital. The latest breaking news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulance and fire department. We’ll also bring you updates from our courts and advice, along with some lighter long reads. We also post your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories. Like the My London Facebook page here. You can also follow us on Twitter here and Instagram here.

Hollywood’s new hero



(Image: Publicity photo)



Rice’s first big break in Hollywood came in 2014.

He starred alongside American actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the critically acclaimed movie Nightcrawler. Two years later, he would go on top of that by appearing in Rogue One, the first film in the new Star Wars reboot.

2016 would also be the year Riz solidified his place as an actor on prime-time American television for the role of Nasir Naz Khan in the HBO miniseries The Night Of.

Rice won the award for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for this performance, winning Robert De Niro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ewan McGregor, Geoffrey Rush and his co-star John Turturro.

He went on to play the role of Carlton Drake in the comic book film Venom, before arguably playing his career-to-date performance in Sound of Metal – the role that earned him his Oscar nomination.

Outside of the action



(Image: Getty Images for Cho critics)



When Riz isn’t showered with praise for his incredible screen performances, he is (or should be) showered with praise for his incredible work. His activism and charitable work in the field of human rights have earned him many admirers outside the entertainment industry.

A prolific word-maker, Riz is also one half of the rap duo The Swet Shop Boys, along with fellow rapper Heems and performs as Riz MC. His lyrics are known for their insightful and socially aware awareness of important issues (primarily immigration and Islamophbie).

At MyLondon, we do our best to make sure you receive the latest news, reviews and features in your area. Now you can keep up to date with the areas that interest you with our free email newsletters. We have seven newsletters that you can currently subscribe to – including a different one for each area of ​​London and one dedicated entirely to EastEnders. Local newsletters go out twice a day and send the latest stories straight to your inbox. From community stories and news spanning all London boroughs to celebrity and lifestyle stories, we’ll make sure you get the best every day. To subscribe to one of our newsletters, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that suits you. And to truly personalize your news experience on the go, you can download our top rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Learn more here.

He was featured on the song “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done ) “in The Hamilton Mixtape, which topped the Billboard 200 chart.

On a podcast with renowned journalist Louis Theroux in January 2021, he revealed he was recently married. He later confirmed that it was award-winning American novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, and just like Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor is out of the market!

How do you plan to spend Christmas? Will you feel comfortable meeting your family? Let us know in the comments section here.