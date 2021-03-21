REVIEW: Raya ‘another quality entry into Disney’s animated canon | fashions

Disney’s latest animated offering blends timeless studio flair with a mix of Indiana Jones fare and Asian performances to create a truly captivating and timely adventure for the whole family.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes place in the fantasy world of Kumandra, a land of Southeast Asian inspiration where humanity lived peacefully alongside dragons in a sort of utopian harmony. About 500 years before the film began, monsters called Drunn attacked and killed almost all of the dragons before the remaining survivors sacrificed themselves to defeat the monsters. With no living dragons, and only the spirit of one in the form of a luminous orb on the left, humanity descended into tribalism. When tensions come to a head and the spirit of the last dragon is shattered, the Drunns return and turn the world into an apocalyptic wasteland as the survivors hide from the Drunns and wait to die.

The story is surprisingly dark in places and full of haunting imagery. As the Drunns attack, they don’t necessarily kill people, but rather turn them into twisted stone statues in a twisted vision of their former selves with their hands outstretched in a position of offering. Fate is more sanitary, especially for a family film, than seeing bodies strewn across the country, but it’s a little more disturbing to see a world filled with innocent-looking statues before you realize that ‘they were actually real people before they were attacked by monsters. The film makes good use of these images in order to constantly remind the spectator and the characters of the stakes of the adventure.

Raya is the heroine of the film, roaming the wasteland in search of rumors and legends about a way to revive Sisu, the last dragon who sacrificed himself to end Drunn’s plague 500 years ago. She is shadowed by Namaari, a member of one of the other human tribes who betrayed Raya at the start of the film in an attempt to capture the Spirit Stone for her family. If Rayas ‘external conflict of trying to save Kumandra from Drunn is the driving force behind the film’s plot, Namaaris’ internal conflict of trying to do what is best for his tribe and family, even though she knows her wrong, is the driving force behind the films. heart. As a villain, she receives even more character development than Raya, who remains relatively flat throughout.

Sisu is resurrected relatively early in the film, but quickly falls into the Disney trope of one of those legendary characters who is nothing like what everyone expects of them. It’s a little tired at this point, honestly. Sisu openly admits that he is not the best dragon, and is in fact the one who joins a group project in order to take credit for the work of others or, in this case, his siblings who provided. the power to defeat the Drunn. The trope worked in Moana, but doesn’t quite succeed here, as Sisu doesn’t provide the comedic timing for Dwayne Johnsons Maui.

With Sisu resurrected, Raya travels through the lands of Kumandra, acquiring the remaining pieces of the Shattered Spirit Stone and picking up allies along the way. They really don’t offer much extended story beyond the necessary stages in the heroes journey that Raya finds herself in. Only Benedict Wongs Tong, a giant inspired by the Mongols, adds to the story, as the fate of his family and village is revealed. Still, each ally provides an entertaining moment or two in the final conflict and ultimately helps support the underlying theme of the films as they come to an end.

Despite all her addiction to Disney tropes and checkboxes, Raya and the Last Dragon feel like a breath of fresh air for the studios’ lively offerings. There isn’t a single musical note in the movie, as it’s more of a pure fantasy adventure than anything like Moana. Her art style is rooted in her Southeast Asian inspiration, ditching generic doe-eyed character models from previous films. Even Sisus’ quirk and naivety is ditched for better character development when the plot demands it. It’s a film that deals with serious matters and plays it straight, without breaking the fourth wall for a dance and music number, or for tired character beats that contradict what’s going on around them.

Raya and the Last Dragon represents a pivotal moment for Asian portrayal in mainstream animation, something that is desperately needed today, more than ever. Her predominantly Asian-American cast is excellent, led by Kelly Marie Tran, whom many may remember as Rose in Star Wars The Last Jedi, before she was subsequently nearly abandoned in The Rise of Skywalker due to negative reactions fueled by racism. Here, Tran can showcase her acting skills and ensure that Asian American children have their own heroine to admire. She helped bring to life another Disney heroine who can be proud of the canon of Disney animation for years to come.

Raya and the Last Dragon is in theaters now, or can be purchased for $ 29 on Disney + Premier Access.

Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly film column for The Constitution.