Bollywood maintains box office position despite Covid spike and restrictions

After an impressive start with the horror comedy Roohi Last week Bollywood still managed to hold up at the box office with a crime drama Bombay Saga making Rs2.75 crore on the day it opened, despite restrictions in several states including Maharashtra.

The film, in fact, broke the first collections of Roohi which had made just over Rs2.5 crore, thanks in part to the Mahashivratri holiday on the day it opened last week and pent-up demand among young people for Bollywood’s first mainstream offering in months.

The Box Office India business website said nighttime curfews and restrictions in states such as Maharashtra and Punjab were hitting the business of Bombay Saga badly but it still managed a good occupation and even some house shows (at 50% capacity) in the evening and at night, especially in single-screens. Sanjay Gupta-directed gangster film starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi has a particular appeal to Maharashtra, trade experts say, and the state that is currently leading the covid wave with lockdowns in Nagpur districts and Thane, recorded better numbers than he had for Roohi, making it the best opening to date in the post-covid period. The film also saw a good number of cinemas in Andhra Pradesh, the Nizam region and Bihar, although it is not known how many cinemas are currently operational in these states.

The pandemic and its restrictions hit the box office performance of Friday’s releases. The increase in cases is a cause for concern, the public has hesitated, it’s a difficult situation this weekend, “Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert on the box outlook had previously tweeted. -office across the country.

The target audience of Bombay Saga is found in Maharashtra and mass regions, and unfortunately the cases reported here are the highest, Johar added.

However, good news for the film comes from the fact that word of mouth is positive among those who have braved a theatrical visit and given the scarcity of releases at the moment, there is a chance it will. plays longer in theaters than under ordinary circumstances, with the hope that covid cases will gradually decrease. In fact, earlier on Friday, independent film distributor and operator Akshaye Rathi said Mumbai Saga had the highest attendance for a Hindi film since reopening its theaters in small towns such as Raipur and Bhilai.

The covid situation in Maharashtra continues to be a short-term risk for exhibitors, ”said Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd, adding that if the situation were to worsen, even Sooryavanshi could change its April date.