Riz Ahmed went from struggling actor to Oscar nominee





Riz Ahmed explained that he is no longer at the stage of being assigned roles related to his race British actor Riz Ahmed is all the rage these days after making history with his best actor who nodded at this year’s Oscars. While the Sound of metal star, 38, has become a prominent name, her path to fame and glory was not a bed of roses. The Venom star revealed in interview with Online mirror how he almost gave up his acting career right before his groundbreaking film Somnambulist which came out in 2014. Ahmed said he almost pulled out of auditioning for the film because he was too broke to buy a plane ticket. They asked me to fly to fly to Los Angeles. I was like, I can’t fly to LA I’m broke. But I had to fly to Los Angeles and bet on myself. I spent this whole flight making lines. I remember landing and seeing Jake Gyllenhaal in the room and leaving, Whoa, he said. He came when I thought I was coming to the end of the road. I wasn’t really making any money seeing myself offered the next level of roles, he continued. I just felt like I was earning a few bucks for a movie? I can’t live like this. Im not able to move forward or start a family. And Nightcrawler just saw me. It was a bit like a Hail Mary. And it ended up really opening doors, Ahmed shared. About his role as a punk metal drummer in the Oscar nominated film Sound of metal, Ahmed said: I spent this time playing the drums every day and learning American Sign Language every day. It was immersive. It was hard. It was intimidating. But it was a huge privilege, you know? I feel like it opened up new ways for me, he added. He also explained that he was no longer at the stage where he was only given certain roles related to his race. At first, I was very aware of the few Muslims or the few brown actors, rappers, actors who could have been there in these post 9/11 times in this circus of fear. Things change. There was a little wake-up call. There is that moment now when some sort of change has taken place, he said.







