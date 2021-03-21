Connect with us

The South London school attended by a Loose Women star, Hollywood actress and iconic fashion designer

What could the host of a popular ITV show, an Anglo-American actress, and an iconic mini-skirt fashion designer have in common?

Well, aside from healthy bank balances, these three stars attended Blackheath Girls’ High School in South East London.

Loose Women’s Charlene White, actress Lucy Boynton and fashion designer Mary Quant are just a few of the school’s famous alumni.

If you’re a Greenwich local, you’ve probably heard all about the area’s history of glitz and glamor. Otherwise, we have the scoop.

Charlene white

Full name Charlene Denise White, TV presenter and journalist currently co-hosts the popular ITV show Loose Women.

Born in Greenwich to parents of West Indian descent, White grew up in the same part of London as her old school.

Before becoming a regular panelist on the show, the 40-year-old presented radio and television programs for the BBC. In 2002, she joined 1Xtra as a presenter before becoming a senior broadcast reporter for the network.

(Image: ITV)

Following her transition to ITV in 2014, the TV star reportedly became the first black woman to feature ITV News at Ten before later joining the cast of Loose Women in January this year.

White is among the first all-black panel to win the Royal Television Society’s award for Best Daytime Program. The event took place yesterday and she won alongside comedian Judi Love, actress Kll Bryan and singer Brenda Edwards.

Lucy boynton

The 27-year-old actress starred alongside boyfriend Rami Malek in an Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody – the story of legendary rock band Queen and singer Freddie Mercury. In the blockbuster, she plays Freddie Mercury’s (Rami Malek) beleaguered partner, Mary Austin.

Boynton was born in New York and raised in London. Daughter of British-born Graham Boynton, group travel editor for the Telegraph Media Group, and travel writer Adriaane Pielou.

Lucy Boynton starred alongside Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
(Image: Getty Images)

In 2006, Boynton played his first major role as a young Beatrix Potter in the Anglo-American film Miss Potter.

Mary quant

The iconic British fashion designer first rose to prominence in the 1960s as the inventor of the miniskirt and designer of extremely short shorts, now known as hot pants.

Barbara Mary Quant was born on February 11, 1934 in Blackheath, London. Renowned for her trademark style and legendary ‘bob’ haircut, she inspired many celebrities of the era, including Twiggy, Goldie Hawn and Mia Farrow.

She then received an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honors List of 1966 for her services to British fashion and went on to launch her cosmetics line, Mary Quant cosmetics later that same year.

(Image: Getty Images)

In 2015, Quant was once again honored by the Queen, but this time with a DBE, Lady of the Most Excellent Order in the British Empire.

She was married to fashion entrepreneur Alexander Plunket Greene until his death in 1990. The couple share one child and she currently lives in Farley Green, Surrey.

Other notable alumni include London actresses Saffron Coomber (EastEnders) and Sophie Aldred (Doctor Who).

The school is undoubtedly proud of all the amazing alumni who have graced its halls.

Head Teacher Carol Chandler Thompson said, “We are so proud to have always been a school that gives girls the freedom, motivation and inspiration to discover their unique talents.

“We celebrate all of our students and all they accomplish when they leave us. It’s this freedom, passion and celebration that makes Blackheath High so special.

“Charlene White, Lucy Bonynton and Mary Quant are three wonderful examples of the pioneering spirit still very much alive at Blackheath High School.

“Our students believe they can continue to achieve whatever they want – because they can. Our other alumni include Galdem Founder Liv Little, actress Saffron Coomber and many other women. leaders in all sectors.

“We are proud to have a network of passionate and successful alumni who are dedicated to giving back to the students of the school.

“Many of them are attending our biannual Women in Leadership event next week, sharing their stories and advice for the future with the students. at the heart of everything we do. “



