Tamil Nadu actor and poll contender Mansoor Ali Khan sits next to garbage; records citizens’ problems





Kollywood actor Mansoor Ali Khan sat next to a rubbish heap to catch the eyes of voters in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Sitting next to the garbage while petting a stray dog, Mansoor Ali Khan – who is running as an independent candidate for Thondamuthur constituency – interacted with passing voters. With a notebook in hand and a pen, Mansoor Ali Khan was seen jotting down people's problems with their contact details and assured them to respond to their grievances when he was elected MP. Elections to be held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase Mansoor Ali Khan was previously with Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dindigul constituency. However, Mansoor Ali Khan announced his decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2021 Assembly election and filed his Thondamuthur constituency nomination papers on March 18. The actor, who campaigned solo for the ballot box, visited many public places, including parks, fish. markets and other places and interacted with the public. The Thondamuthur constituency of Coimbatore will see a competition between Minister SP Velumani of the AAIADMK and DMKs Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself the " big brother. " Of the NDA alliance. Former aide to Jaya Sasikala has announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thus ending speculation about his role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK also survived a longstanding standoff over its leadership with Sasikala announcing his intention to retire from politics, and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and the Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, a Pongal giveaway, and canceled cases against Jallikattu protesters, anti-CAA protesters, lockdown violators COVID and protesters at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor – DMK leader MP Stalin is considering his first CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third consecutive election to the Assembly after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.







