Nicki Minaj’s mother files $ 150 million lawsuit against driver accused of his father’s gunshot death





8:55 p.m. PDT 03/20/2021



by



Ashley Iasimone, Billboard



A $ 150 million lawsuit has been filed against the man accused of his involvement in the hit and run death of Robert Maraj, Nicki Minaj’s father. Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj asked lawyers to file a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court on Friday, a statement released by Ben Crump Law read. “He was fatally injured in a hit and run accident on February 12, 2021, when he was struck by a car driven by Charles Polevich while Mr. Maraj was walking on a Long Island road. After hitting Maraj, Polevich walked out of the crash, ”Crump wrote on his verified social media accounts. “He was not only irresponsible and careless, but more concerned with running away and hiding than seeking help,” Crump continued. “Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. We will hold him accountable for his reckless actions which led to the death of Robert Maraj! Polevich’s attorney, Marc C. Gann, sent the following statement to Billboard: “Mr. Polevich has expressed his empathy and condolences to the Maraj family. While the civil action is not unexpected, the criminal charges in courses against Mr. Polevich have no bearing on the civil case. It remains to be determined whether there was negligence in the accident or the degree of negligence. I will add that the amount requested is shocking to say the least and I do not believe in any reasonable way. “ Billboard has also reached out to a representative for Nicki Minaj for comment. Robert Maraj, Minaj’s father, was hit by a car in Mineola, New York. He was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on February 13. Police arrested Polevich, who was accused of leaving the scene of an incident and falsifying physical evidence related to Maraj’s death. “He was absolutely aware of what had happened,” Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a press conference last month at a press conference, according to the Associated Press. He got out of the car and looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made a conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He returned home and isolated the vehicle. He is well aware of what he has done. “ Minaj, who has spoken in the past of having a strained relationship with her father, has made no public statement about her death. Paul Napoli and I have filed a $ 150million lawsuit over the hit and run death of Robert Maraj, @NICKI MINAJthe father of. Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and careless in beating Maraj, but he was more concerned with running away and hiding than seeking help. pic.twitter.com/tPrJgwYRIV – Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 19, 2021 This story first appeared on Billboard.com.







