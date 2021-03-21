Did you know that superstar Rajinikanth almost made her Bollywood debut in 1981?

Indian actor Rajinikanth’s career spans more than four decades in which the actor has appeared in more than 160 films. While mainly working in Tamil cinema, Thailava has appeared in many Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and even Malayalam films. Rajinikanth starred in the Bollywood remake ofSattam Oru Iruttarai,which was titledAndha Kanoon, in 1983. The film marked the southern superstar’s entry into Bollywood, as it was his very first Bollywood film.

Andha Kanoon also starred with Hema Malini and Reena Roy in leading roles with him. The film also featured an array of actors in villainous roles, including Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Amrish Puri, Madan Puri, and Prem Chopra. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan played a special appearance while Madhavi and Dharmendra have also appeared in guest roles. While many Rajinikanth fans are aware of this anecdote regarding his Bollywood debut, did you know the actor almost debuted in another Bollywood film 2 years ago. this film?

Did you know Rajinikanth almost made his Bollywood debut in 1981?

According to IMDb, Indian director Nagi Reddy wanted to cast Rajinikanth in a Hindi film in 1981, but the project apparently “failed”. If the project had worked, maybe the superstar would have ventured to Bollywood sooner. Over the course of his career, however, Rajinikanth has had quite a bit of “ almost ” when it comes to his Bollywood businesses.

According to the same source, in 1982, Rajkumar Kohli signed a contract with legendary actor Rajnikanth with veteran actor Jeetendra for a remake of a Kannada movie in Hindi. However, this project apparently failed as well. The same source also claimed that actor Ranjan also signed Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth for a film in 1982 which was to be directed by Shyam Benegal. However, the film was reportedly put on hold due to Amitabh Bachchan’s most famous accident while filming for Coolie this year.

Rajinikanth films

Rajinikanth enjoys parallel status to almost any star in India, with the superstar practically revered by her fans.Padikkadavan, M. Bharat, Bhagwaan Dada, Velaikaran, Guru Sishyan, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Aadu Puli AttamandGaayathri.He also has two biographies based on his life and career namely,The name is Rajinikanthby Gayathri Sreekanth andRajinikanth: the definitive biography by Naman Ramachandran which was released in 2008 and 2012 respectively. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming action drama film. Annaatthe with Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash RajandVela Ramamoorthy. The film is scheduled for release on November 4, 2021, on the occasion of Diwali.