SpiceJet pays tribute to Indian actor with special Boeing 737 livery





SpiceJet gave actor Sonu Sood one of his top honors: putting him on the livery of one of his Boeing 737s. Sonu Sood is a popular Indian actor, but he also rose to fame in the last year. year thanks to its exceptional work helping stranded migrants across the country. Let’s find out more. Special livery Airlines around the world occasionally use their aircraft colors for a variety of reasons, from highlighting important causes, celebrating leaders or history, advertising, and more. This time, SpiceJet used one of its 737s to celebrate actor Sonu Sood for his work during the pandemic. While many might recognize Sood from his decade-plus acting career, including roles in several of the biggest movies, this celebration is for another reason. Last May, when India was still stranded, Sood worked to help thousands of migrant workers travel from cities to their hometowns using buses, trains and charter flights. Famous airlines #SpiceJet honors @SonuSood heroic gesture during the pandemic by dedicating a livery to it.#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/Hz1c6HpvQP – FirstShowz (@firstshowz) March 20, 2021 After flights resumed in late May, Sood scheduled several rescue flights for Indians stranded abroad in countries like Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Besides transport, Sood also offered to help migrants find jobs and pay their medical bills. His charity work and contributions have also been marked by the United Nations Development Program, which awarded him the SDG Special Humanitarian Award. Working with SpiceJet On several rescue flights, Sonu Sood partnered with SpiceJet to help stranded people and carried a total of 250,000 passengers. In a statement seen by India.com, Said SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh, “We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute by SpiceJet for the selfless efforts of Sonus and to thank him for the exceptional and exemplary work he has done to help millions of people during this pandemic. Adding the special livery took several days in the workshop, with the image of Sonu Sood and the text placed over the SpiceJet logo on one side. The aircraft bearing this livery is the VT-SGQ, a 10-year-old Boeing 737-800 delivered to SpiceJet in 2011. The incredibly talented @SonuSood has been a messiah for thousands of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD – SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021 A year of special liveries Over the past year, many airlines have used their planes to remind viewers of important messages or to thank employees. Garuda Indonesia and Cargolux have both added face masks to their planes. Meanwhile, Eurowings uses one of its A320s to thank its employees and write down their names. Most airlines choose to paint their planes white with minimal messaging to keep costs down. However, the empty space means airlines can also add special messages later, like SpiceJet did. Expect many more unique liveries in the years to come as airlines receive new planes and recover from this difficult time. What do you think of the special liveries? Who would you like to see in a livery? Let us know in the comments!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos