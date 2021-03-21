Cancer: Think twice before you do or say something you’ll regret

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jace Norman, 21; Matthew Broderick, 59; Rosie O’Donnell, 59; Gary Oldman, 63 years old.
Happy birthday: keep an open mind in the face of opposition. You will gain wisdom if you say less and listen more. Let life unfold in front of you, take the time to enjoy the moment, acknowledge and be grateful for what you have. Look for the positive in every situation and you will be prosperous throughout your journey. Your answer will determine your fate. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 29, 32, 47, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on broadening your knowledge and skills to encourage better opportunities in a field you are passionate about. Positive change will lift your spirits and make you work hard to achieve your dream. Self-improvement is favored. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth, and you’ll find out what you need to do to improve a confusing situation. Once a plan is in place, it will relieve stress and give you peace of mind. 4 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take action, get things done, and plan for the future. How you use your time will make a difference in the outcome of your day. Time out will lead to frustration and lead to a mindless argument with someone you love. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. Think twice before you do or say something that you will regret. Choose to take the high road. A positive attitude and an offer of affection will bring much better results than criticism or complaints. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-August 22): Donate time and skills that can make a difference for a cause you believe in or for someone you love. How you approach others will determine what you get in return. A warm and loving approach will improve a meaningful relationship. 3 stars
VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): The change begins with you. Be original and do something that will broaden your perspectives and encourage better health and relationships with others. Replace demands and pressure with incentives; you will get the help you need to achieve your goal. 4 stars
LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Activities that get you moving will be invigorating. Focus on health, fitness, and challenge, and you’ll gain confidence and respect. The experiences you have will stifle emotional turmoil and encourage new friendships and self-improvement. 2 stars
SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): Don’t limit yourself. Make a plan that helps you move forward. Look for workable solutions and refuse to let regret lead to anger. Stay focused on what is important to you and you will find peace of mind through personal growth. 5 stars
SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Bypass anyone who is problematic. Focus on what you want to do and take pride in the way you manage your personal affairs. Refuse to cling to what others do or say and protect your health and emotional well-being. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Emotional spending or risky investments are discouraged. Put your time and effort into making positive changes at home that are cost effective and are sure to add to your comfort and convenience. Romance will bring you closer to someone you love. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Spend more time looking for opportunities and less time worrying about things you can’t change. A positive attitude will get you where you want to go and deter anyone from interfering with your plans. Focus on the home and personal development. 5 stars
PISCES (February 19-March 20): Turn your emotional energy into something creative. Improve your living space, find an innovative way to bring joy to someone you love, or aspire to personal growth and less stress. Above all, a positive attitude will help you achieve your goal. 2 stars
Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, responsive and irresistible. You are unique and thoughtful.
1 star: avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: you can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go for gold.
