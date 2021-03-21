Here is a list of 10 Bollywood celebrities who own private jets





Take a look at the list of Bollywood celebrities who are super rich and own a private jet. share Celebrity life fascinates us because it has all the luxury and high end products that many only dream of. Stars live comfortable lives and that’s exactly why we envy them. Many city B celebrities are so wealthy that in addition to having the best rides in their class, they also own private jets that they could use for their family vacations or just a private getaway. Let’s take a look at the list of top 10 Bollywood celebrities who enjoy a private jet. 1Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka’s trip has been quite remarkable and full of little trips related to work or family. And since the actress has to travel a lot, she got a private jet to escape the inconvenience and make her trips more comfortable. 2Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is one of the richest players in the industry, he also owns a private jet is often seen flying to different destinations with his family. 3Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is definitely a very cool and stylish celebrity. He not only wears the best clothes from top international brands, but he also owns a private jet that he uses to travel around the world. 4Akshay Kumar

He is arguably the hardest working and most capable actor in the film industry. And his hard work earns him a lot of money. Our own Khiladi has also invested in a private jet that he uses for his family outings and business trips. 5Ajay Devgan

There’s no denying the success that was once in Ajay Devgan’s bags. He won a large sum of money and is also one of the first to have a private six-seater jet for himself. 6Salman khan

Salman Khan is not only one of the most successful actors, but his various businesses earn him a large sum and this sum which he used to buy himself a top notch private jet used for family excursions and personal outings. 7Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit is someone Millennials grew up seeing and following. Her remarkable acting and dancing skills have stabilized her prominence and the actress is earning a lot of money, which is why, to keep her comfort at the forefront, she had purchased a private jet to allow easy travel through the places. . 8Shilpa Shetty Kundra

From a luxurious and happy life to a private jet, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has it all. She often travels with her family in her private jet and loves using it as a convenient form of transportation. 9Saif Ali Khan

The Bollywood Nawab is also the master of all luxuries, including a private jet. Saif loves to use his very comfortable ride to travel through places with his family and friends. tenAmitabh Bachchan

There’s almost nothing Big B doesn’t have, even a private jet. The highly acclaimed actor has been in the movies for a very long time now and loves to travel in his private jet with his family.

