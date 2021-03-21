Veteran actor Dharmendra received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 19. He tweeted about it and posted a video with it. Now, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is next to receive the first dose of vaccination.

After Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sharmila Tagore’s daughter, Saba Ali Khan, shared a photo on Instagram Story on Saturday, informing her mother had received the vaccination. Sharmila was seen dressed in white as she was shot by the doctor.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, around 4.36 million people have been vaccinated in India so far.

READ ALSO: Dharmendra receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, watch video

Keywords : Corona, Corona Virus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Dharmendra, India fights Corona, News, Sharmila Tagore, Vaccine, War on virus

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.