Chris Shiflett thinks the Foo Fighters house was haunted | Entertainment





Chris Shiflett believes that Foo Fighters recorded “Medicine At Midnight” in a haunted house. The ‘Best of You’ rockers – complemented by Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear – dropped off their 10th studio album at a 1994 property in Los Angeles, and the guitarist admitted it was “inclined” to suggest something unusual was going on. Asked by Australian Guitar Magazine if the place was actually haunted, he laughed: “It probably depends who you’re talking to, you know? “When I walk in the dark at night, even if I’m just taking out my trash, I’m scared – so I tend to say ‘yes’. “But this house … it’s kind of like this awesome old mansion that’s run down, and it’s in a really nice neighborhood so it feels a bit out of place. “There’s all these pretty houses and beautiful yards all the way up and down the street, and then there’s this old crappy house setting there, slipping off the hill, grabbed by the dirt.” Frontman Dave previously claimed that strange things happened during the studio sessions. He explained, “I knew the vibrations were definitely off, but the sound was fucking fucking. We would come back to the studio the next day and all the guitars would be out of tune. “Or the decor that we would have put on the [mixing] board of directors, all had gone back to zero. We would log into Pro Tools and some tracks would be missing. “There were pieces that went in that we didn’t put in there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody plays an instrument or anything like that, just a mic. open registering a room. “ And although it has been suggested that the group captured paranormal activity on camera – which they cannot share due to a nondisclosure agreement with the owners – Chris has not confirmed or denied it. existence of images. He added: “I don’t know about that one, to be honest. We’ll see! “I’m sure if it does, this video will see the light of day somehow. Keep checking out Dave’s Instagram for all the latest ghost images!”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos