British actor Zawe Ashton joins the cast of period romantic comedy Mr Malcolm’s List, also starring Frieda Pinto





Zawe Ashton, who recently joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Captail Marvel 2, replaced Constance Wu on Mr. Malcolm’s roster.

Zawe Ashton. Twitter @bleeckerstfilms

British actor Zawe Ashton replaced Scammers star Constance Wu in upcoming feature film Mr. Malcolm’s List. The actor, known for his appearance in films such as Wanderlust, nocturnal animals and Velvet buzzsaw, joins the cast of the film with Theo James and Ashley Park. Actors Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are already part of the project. Regency-era romantic comedy marks Emma Holly Jones’ directorial debut, according to Hollywood journalist. It is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Allain, who also wrote the screenplay. The story follows Julia (Ashton), a society lady who is abandoned by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to complete one of the items on her checklist. requirements for a bride. Feeling rejected and humiliated, she calls on her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her get revenge on Mr. Malcolm by making him believe that he has found his perfect partner. Laura Rister of Untitled Entertainment and Laura Lewis of Rebelle Media produce with Katie Holly and Jones of Blinder Films. Zawe recently joined the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel 2. The actor will apparently play the antagonist in the superhero film before Brie Larson.

