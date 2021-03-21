Times Harrdy Sandhu made a special appearance in Bollywood Songs; look

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most popular singers in the industry. He has gained immense love over the years with his songs like Soch,Joker, backbone, Titliaan, and much more. Besides his solo music videos, Harrdy has also featured in a number of Bollywood songs, some of which were remakes of his own tracks.

Harrdy Sandhu appeared in these Bollywood songs

Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi

Harrdy Sandhu made his first special appearance in a Bollywood film for the song Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi. This is romantic drama film released in 2016 Tum Bin II with Aditya Seal and Neha Sharma and Aashim Gulati in the lead roles. The dance number is sung by Neha Kakkar and Harrdy Sandhu, with rap by Raftaar. The lyrics are written by Kumaar and the music is by Gourov Roshin. The song is a remake of singer Kaka Bhainiawalas’s song composed by AS Burmy and KS Burmy, written by Jasbir Phullawalia. The video also features Mouni Roy and Neha Kakkar.

Small small

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has the song of the party Small small sung by Harrdy Sandhu, who was also seen there. Lyrics and music were by D Soldierz. The video features lead actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film was the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. The club’s song has over 11 million views on YouTube.

Naah Goriye

Among Harrdy Sandhus’ superhit songs, there are Naah who introduced Nora Fatehi. The energetic track was adapted for the big screen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana as Naah Goriye. While the original version was only voiced by Harrdy, the film version was also sung by Swasti Mehul. He added flavor and courage to the song composed and written by Jaani with music by B Praak. The video has Harrdy, Ayushmann and Sonam Bajwa. Naah Goriye of Bala surpassed 85 million views on YouTube.

Chandigarh Mein

Harrdy Sandhus’ last appearance in a Bollywood film was in Good Newwz for the song Chandigarh Mein. The energetic dance number is also sung by Badshah, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur. The music is conducted by Tanishk Bagchi. It also has the main cast Akshay Kumar, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Along with Harrdy, Badshah was also seen in the video. Chandigarh Mein turned out to be an instant hit and crossed 110 million on YouTube.