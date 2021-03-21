AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffers burns after social media stunt

Bang showbiz

March 21, 2021

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffered third-degree burns after a social media stunt the couple were filming went wrong

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffered burns after an online stunt went wrong.

A flaming bottle of wine exploded in Abbie’s face and ignited her hair and clothing and caused third degree burns.

Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star AJ was able to put out the flames and called an ambulance although he and his brother Curtis drove Abbie herself to the hospital after hearing doctors would take a while to arrive.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: Abbie was shocked and suffered a lot, but AJ took action to put out the fire with a damp tea towel.

He was terrified himself, but he did all he could to keep it from burning.

Professional dancer Abbie, 23, has since made 20 hospital visits as medics attempt to save her face and arms from severe scarring from the accident that occurred as the pair filmed video of “ life hack ” for their social media followers, in which they showed how to cut a glass bottle in half to be used as a vase.

The risky trick was to dip a rope in a flammable chemical, then wrap it around the bottle and ignite a flame.

The source added: “AJ and Abbie were stuck in their home during the lockdown and, like many people, started making social media videos to pass the time.

“But this tutorial went horribly wrong. Abbie’s upper body went up in flames.

“It all happened very quickly. It was like something out of a horror movie.”

The insider added that Abbie was on “the road to recovery” with AJ, 26, who has reportedly become her full-time nurse since the incident.

They said, “It has been an extremely difficult and trying time for them, but she is on the road to recovery.”