Fox News star rooted in Colorado | Premium

One of the best-known conservative analysts in the Americas was once Dana from Denver.
Dana Perino is a familiar face on Fox News today, greeting her morning audiences every day of the week as the Americas Newsroom co-presenter and appearing again mid to late afternoon. as co-host of The Five.
Online, give the name and face behind Dana Perinos Book Club on the Fox Nation streaming subscription service. You might also remember her from her previous gig, host of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.
Born in Wyoming, her family moved to Denver when she was 2 years old. At the time, she was a student at Ponderosa High School in Parker.
Perino graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo, reported on public affairs, and then went to Washington to work for U.S. Representative Scott McInnis from Colorado. After a few agency stoppages, she was hired in the White House communications office two weeks after September 11, 2001 and rose through the ranks.
There, Perino rose to national consciousness as the first Republican woman to serve as a presidential press secretary, and only the second of all, for President George W. Bush. She took over the job in 2007, when a former Fox News host Tony Snow quit for chemotherapy a few months before dying of colon cancer.
She turned that into a booming broadcasting career at Fox News in 2009. Perinos’ association with the network is greater than any show, it seems, and she seems destined to be the face of the network one day.
In 2009, then-President Barack Obama appointed Perino to the Broadcasting Board of Governors, which oversees government-sponsored international non-military broadcasting, such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia.
When rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan.6, Perino was in Fox News ‘presenters’ desk, and she became the network’s most pointed debate analyst, shattering the presidential and vice-presidential debates of the last year as well as the two conventions.
We asked the interlocutor a few questions.
Colorado Politics: Leave the business aside. Tell me about your new projects.
Perino: I’m publishing my third book on March 9, 2021, Everything Will Be Okay Life Lessons for Young Women (from a former young woman). It has all of my best mentoring tips in one place. And although it is aimed at women, I have had great feedback that the advice is also good for men. My husband says every man should read it on how to support the women in their life.
And I just started co-anchoring the Americas Newsroom with Bill Hemmer on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. KST. I like this. I’m a morning person by nature, so I jump out of bed ready to go to work. Bill is a wonderful, generous, incredibly intelligent and fun person to work with. It’s a dream job on top of the other dream jobs I have had!
CP: What was the most difficult or interesting thing about moving from a frontline politician to a media figure, or is it the same in the days of Limbaugh to Trump?
Perino: Going from being someone else’s spokesperson to expressing my own opinions and thoughts has been the most difficult transition for me. It took me a long time to get comfortable with it. Now that we are approaching our 10th anniversary of The Five, I think I’ve finally started to understand.
CP: Tell me the nicest thing you know about George W. Bush that most people don’t know.
Perino: President Bush is extremely funny to me. His mind is super sharp, and he’s a great imitator.
CP: Speaking of Trump, now that it’s over and you’ve had time to reflect, what do you think of his legacy, given your unique presidential perspective?
Perino: I learned from President Bush that a presidential legacy is impossible to determine in the present. Hed tells me: Last year I read three books on George Washington, so if historians still analyze the first president, then the 43rd doesn’t have much to fear. Most contemporary presidents’ analyzes change over time; think of Abraham Lincoln, who at the time of his assassination was a very unpopular president. And today? The most popular and the most revered. You just don’t know what it will be.
CP: Fox News is considered a cheerleader for Trump; the opinion of the hosts, in any case. Do you think that the clothes of the emperors have been sufficiently analyzed on this network?
Perino: It is safe to say that there was no media outlet that had not relentlessly covered and analyzed the Trump presidency, and how consistent it was and, in many ways, tumultuous (which some people loved and loved). others no), this will continue for a while. . And America, and time, move on. Well, keep covering everything (starting early in the Americas Newsroom!).