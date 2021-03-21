Parineeti Chopra’s characters in Bollywood, from scientist to alcoholic

Parineeti Chopra has always chosen to play ready-made and stimulating characters. She portrayed a myriad of roles of an eccentric scientist in Hasee Toh Phasee to an obsessive alcoholic The girl on the train. The actor is now preparing to play the role of an athlete in the Saina Nehwals biopic. Let’s take a look at some of the toughest characters she’s played on the big screen.

Hasee Toh Phasee

To Hasee Toh PhaseeParineeti Chopra plays the role of Meeta, a scientist. The story revolves around her and the characters of Sidharth Malhotras as they complement each other and find love in an unexpected place. Sidharth is supposed to marry Parineetis’ sister in the movie, but things change otherwise. Meeta is a bubbly scientist who is not without her quirks. She’s sharp as a knife with ideas coming to her mind all the time, but she often doesn’t think twice before making important decisions forcing Sidharth out of sticky situations. Parineeti plays Meeta with a nuance. In the film, she managed to completely bury Parineeti to allow Meeta to shine and take center stage.

The girl on the train

Character of Parineeti Chopras in The girl on the train there is no walk in the park. She goes from being a smart lawyer who will stand up for the truth at all costs to a woman who is devastated by the circumstances and has succumbed to alcohol. Parineeti Chopra embodies a lost woman and therefore obsessed with the life and activities of another woman whom she perceives as perfect. Her obsession is what gets her into a grizzly bear murder case while battling partial amnesia. In the film, Parineetis Meera is forced to face all of her demons to get out of the situation and discover more truth that she was not prepared for. The film ends with her revenge and regaining the power she had lost.

Saina

The Saina Nehwals biopic will be another Parineeti Chopra film where she will challenge herself to play the role of the famous athlete. She would have had to undergo intense physical training to play the role in the film. Parineeti Chopra also had to hone her skills as a badminton player to look convincing. The film should be released in theaters soon.