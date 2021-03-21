Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra’s characters in Bollywood, from scientist to alcoholic
Parineeti Chopra has always chosen to play ready-made and stimulating characters. She portrayed a myriad of roles of an eccentric scientist in Hasee Toh Phasee to an obsessive alcoholic The girl on the train. The actor is now preparing to play the role of an athlete in the Saina Nehwals biopic. Let’s take a look at some of the toughest characters she’s played on the big screen.
Hasee Toh Phasee
To Hasee Toh PhaseeParineeti Chopra plays the role of Meeta, a scientist. The story revolves around her and the characters of Sidharth Malhotras as they complement each other and find love in an unexpected place. Sidharth is supposed to marry Parineetis’ sister in the movie, but things change otherwise. Meeta is a bubbly scientist who is not without her quirks. She’s sharp as a knife with ideas coming to her mind all the time, but she often doesn’t think twice before making important decisions forcing Sidharth out of sticky situations. Parineeti plays Meeta with a nuance. In the film, she managed to completely bury Parineeti to allow Meeta to shine and take center stage.
The girl on the train
Character of Parineeti Chopras in The girl on the train there is no walk in the park. She goes from being a smart lawyer who will stand up for the truth at all costs to a woman who is devastated by the circumstances and has succumbed to alcohol. Parineeti Chopra embodies a lost woman and therefore obsessed with the life and activities of another woman whom she perceives as perfect. Her obsession is what gets her into a grizzly bear murder case while battling partial amnesia. In the film, Parineetis Meera is forced to face all of her demons to get out of the situation and discover more truth that she was not prepared for. The film ends with her revenge and regaining the power she had lost.
Saina
The Saina Nehwals biopic will be another Parineeti Chopra film where she will challenge herself to play the role of the famous athlete. She would have had to undergo intense physical training to play the role in the film. Parineeti Chopra also had to hone her skills as a badminton player to look convincing. The film should be released in theaters soon.
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]