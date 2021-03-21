Ludo Pearle actor Maaney welcomes his baby girl and shares a photo despite being advised not to. See here





Actor and TV personality Pearle Maaney, who recently appeared in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter. Pearle and her husband, Srinish Aravind, welcomed the baby girl on Saturday. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, she wrote: “It’s a little girl … I wanted to share this beautiful moment with all of you. Our first photo together. We are both healthy and happy … Mister dad @srinish_aravind is a little tired and sleepy but it’s ok everyone told me not to post a picture of the baby but i think it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each of you . Need all your blessings. Born: 20.03.2021. Name: mmmmmm … We are still thinking. “ Srinish wrote in the comments section of the black and white image, “Daddy’s Photograph.” Earlier, in a post on social media, he had confirmed the birth of the baby. He had said: “We are pleased to announce the gift that God has just sent us. It’s a baby GIRL, a big baby and a little baby both r adipoli aayi irikunu … thank you all for your prayers and blessings. Pearle, who appeared in Ludo, had said earlier that motherhood would not affect her career. She had told the Hindustan Times: With motherhood, nothing changes when it comes to work choices. As more and more responsibilities come into your life, you need to be able to juggle it all. This is what a woman is and I am preparing to do it. “ Ludo, which was released on Netflix, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others, in four stories linked by fate. Also read: Pearle Maaney is happy with response around Ludo, has ‘no problem being called a newcomer because Bollywood is a new chapter for her’ Pearle told HT she couldn’t have asked for a better Bollywood debut. There has to be a start to everything great. This is my first step and it may take me another year or two to create my next Hindi film, but I’m happy and grateful that I started my journey with Dada, ”she said.

