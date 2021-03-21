



Image Source: INSTAGRAM / RICHA CHADHA, PRATIK GANDHI Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi team up for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Six Suspects web series Richa Chadha and 1992 Scam star Pratik Gandhi have teamed up for their upcoming Six Suspects web series. The duo has been touring for the series since the end of February in the capital. Richa Chadha says she is delighted to collaborate with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, her “Gangs of Wasseypur” co-star. The “Fukrey” actor took to Instagram and shared a video of the sets. “So excited to tick this one off my wishlist. Collaborate with a director on my wishlist… I started my career with him (because he played ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’). Tigmanshu Dhulia narration, ”the 34-year-old actor captioned the video. Image source: INSTAGRAM / RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha collaborates with Tigmanshu Dhulia for the Six Suspects series Image source: INSTAGRAM / RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha collaborates with Tigmanshu Dhulia for the Six Suspects series

The project reunites Chadha and Dhulia after the famous two-part gangster drama “Gangs of Wasseypur”, in which the director starred as Ramadhir Singh. The series would be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Vikas Swarup in 2008. It is also the first collaboration of Gandhi and Chadha. Chadha was recently seen on the big screen in this year’s Madam Chief Minister, a political drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. Richa will also begin filming the third installment of the hit comedy franchise Fukrey with boyfriend Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Gandhi, meanwhile, will be seen in the upcoming investigative comedy “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?”, Starring Taapsee Pannu, directed by Arshad Sayed and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. -with PTI inputs







