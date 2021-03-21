The Fiji Times »Just like Bollywood

Of course, why didn’t I see it before the events at Buckingham Palace and other British royal residences were sold out, just like a Bollywood family drama.

My family, who also go through the occasional Bollywood phase, caught him this week with a photo posted online.

It shows a photo of our Queen, aka Shrimati Elizabeth Windsor with her husband, two grandsons and their wives and is titled “Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi Gham” (sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness).

The men are dressed in black jackets and the two grandsons also have ties, the elegant women in red with one stepdaughter in a modest shalwar kameez, the other in a bright saree and thick gold, while the matriarch also wears serious gold.

We rolled around the rug laughing at how royal affairs reflected so much family life in the rough; one of them still struggling, ear to ears in scandal or feud with the in-laws, while the hardcore traditionalist team keep their lips as stiff as a 2 × 4 hunk.

The latest so-called bombshell came from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan – do you remember them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting Fiji in October 2018?

The last episode, as they say in the soap opera recaps, they revealed on American television that when Meghan was first pregnant, someone from the palace family asked how dark her baby would be.

This caused more screams of joy on the carpet, recalling the curiosity of the first grandchild in our family.

Her mother, me, is European with pale skin so well dotted with freckles and spots that my laughing grandchildren call my “spotty” coloring.

The dad, our late beloved, was definitely on the dark and short side with this, so we called him “ short, dark, and handsome ” (as traditional fairy tale heroes were called “ tall, dark and beautiful).

The biggest color surprise I got when the girl emerged was her blue background.

Children of Asian and African descent wear two blue drops just above their chubby little buttocks, known by the Mongolian brand name.

These spots gradually disappear and have mostly disappeared within a year.

As far as I know they don’t mean anything, they don’t cause anything and one day you just notice they’re gone.

Most of the family speculation was about the likely shape of the baby’s nose, which they hoped would be pointy, like mine.

As my nose was never considered particularly beautiful and strongly resembled my grandmother’s beak, I could never understand this.

Even after he was born, his aunts would give him a chubby little excuse for a baby nose a good pinch to encourage him to get pointy.

I remember one occasion when her skin color sparked some interest in the local supermarket when Aaji held the baby while I stacked the cart behind another shelf.

Aaji overheard two other buyers discussing the girl’s ethnicity.

They eventually decided that, while fair, she was wearing the appropriate Indian baby trims of black kajal and bracelets, so she had to be a “ kid’s party. ”

What the other “part” might be caused a lot of fun in the family, with a general opinion being that she was part angelic cat on her good days and most of all playful monkey on others.

I was fortunate that our family happily accepted the diversity that my generation brought to them.

Discrimination, especially on the basis of ethnicity or color, can be horribly hurtful and we really need to get over it.

Some of the worst offenders live in “colored” communities.

There is a wonderful little book by Fijian writer Shazia Usman called “Kaluti” which describes his experiences as a child growing up among parents with lighter skin.

Kaluti is a derogatory and derogatory word used among Hindi speakers around the world to intimidate dark-skinned people.

There are many other kinds of labels that are used to taunt children, such as fat or skinny, and for children like me who wore braces and glasses.

Shazias’ book is intended to empower parents to deal with words of emotional abuse and to help children feel worthy.

Someone should send poor Meghan a copy for her next baby.

There have been other issues over the past week that have rocked me and made me want to join the many angry women calling for an end to the violence.

A friend of ours from Sydney drove with her two year old daughter to Canberra to unite with those who gathered in the Australian Parliament.

We take my granddaughter to the annual human rights march in Suva every year since she was born on December 10, Human Rights Day, and her little brother also participates.

We are raising new generations of women angry at gender discrimination.

The point is, it’s not just about justice for women, but gender justice for all.

We want to see justice for exiled professor Brij Lal as well as for his wife Dr Padma Narsey Lal; and for the vice-chancellor of the university, professor Ahluwalia Pal, violently expelled, as well as his wife Sandra Price.

Perhaps a start could be a kick in the pants for our largely ineffective and uninformative Commission on Human Rights.