Former EastEnders actor turned millionaire selling Korean cosmetics





It's probably not surprising to know that actors make a decent living from their roles in our favorite soap operas. What is probably surprising is when the stars continue to make more money from their roles away from our TV screens. Former EastEnders and Waterloo Road star Jody Latham became a millionaire thanks to a rather unexpected career path. Epitique UK, a company founded by the TV actor, has reached a deal worth € 9.5 million with a Korean cosmetics group. As part of the UK's exclusive licensing deal with a South Korean cosmetics tech giant, Jetima will see the Jodys company supplying consumers with high-quality Botox and lip fillers. Best known for his role as Lip Gallagher in the Channel 4 comedy drama series Shameless. The planned success of the deal means the father-of-two already has his eyes set on future earnings. He said: It is valued at 18 million. Now, see where we are in a few years. Jodys' time on EastEnders is remembered as one of the most controversial storylines of recent times. During a six-month stint in Albert Square, he played the role of Rob Grayson, a pimp who took advantage of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) for financial gain. He has also appeared in Holby City, Waterloo Road, and Casualty, among others.







