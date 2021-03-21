Lucifer’s Tom Ellis would love to star in a musical





After the announcement that Season 5b will include a musical episode, Lucifer star Tom Ellis has said he will be ready to star in a musical.

Lucifer Star Tom Ellis has revealed he would like to tackle more singing roles. “I don’t know. I mean, I would definitely love to keep singing,” Ellis said during a live question and answer session with fans that aired on StageIt.com. “I don’t know if I’m going to release music, but I really like to do it.” The actor added that he “sure will, you know, live and in stuff, whenever the opportunity arises, with people who would appreciate it.” RELATED: Lucifer Star Reveals The Devil’s Deepest Desire “You know, definitely, making music on the show made me realize that I would like to, like to continue singing and doing that in my professional career as well, in terms of acting,” he continued. “So does the opportunity arise to do a musical or something? Yeah, so yeah. I’d love to do that if it’s the right one. But yeah. Watch this space.” Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Through its four and a half seasons so far, Lucifer presented a variety of musical numbers, including one in which Ellis’ Lucifer performed “Eternal Flame” for Det. Chloe Decker (Season 2, Episode 14) and another in which a literally soulless Mazikeen performed Oasis’ “Wonderwall” in front of everyone at Lux as a “big gesture” for Eve (Season 4, Episode 9). In September 2020, it was announced that the second half of Season 5 will feature an entire musical episode titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam”. RELATED: Lucifer: The Show’s Best Music Scenes, Ranked “We wanted to have a really grounded story for why they sing and dance, and not just, Oh, it’s gonna be the one where everyone sings and dances,” ”co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich said. been a little tetris game [planning the episode] but it’s super fun, “she added.” It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be such a thing for me. “ It was also recently revealed that the musical episode will star singer and songwriter Debbie Gibson, who will appear as Shelly Bitner, a “helicopter-controlling mother who won’t let her teenage son JJ have her say. to say about his own future “. LuciferThe musical episode of “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” will air as the tenth episode of Season 5. Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Season 5, Part 1 is now available on Netflix. KEEP READING: Lucifer Boss Celebrates Final Table Reading With Return Photo From Premiere Source: StageIt.com Star Trek: TNG’s original plans for Deanna Troi were extremely sexist

