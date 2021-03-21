This ‘Run BTS’ episode proves just how creative V is





V, also known by his real name Kim Taehyung, is a singer and dancer, but he is also known for his creativity. For a RUN BTS challenge, this idol got a chance to showcase their unique thinking, mainly in the form of the game red light, green light. Here’s what we know about this BTS member. V from BTS at the press conference for the release of BTS’s new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” | The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins via Getty Images BTS including V does different challenges for RUN BTS RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are talented singers and dancers. With the series RUN BTS, however, these artists have a chance to show off their other talents. In this webcast, members took part in a variety of challenges, from tennis and cooking to voiceover for Disney animated films. In truth RUN BTS Fashion, Episode 128 featured most of the limbs, as Suga was still recovering from his shoulder surgery at the time. This episode was full of indoor challenges, perfect for fans who are socially distancing themselves during this time. This included an egg crush game and a kazoo performance by each of the members. RELATED: Is Jungkook the latest BTS member to create a solo song? Here’s What We Know About Always With You And The Mixtapes Of These K-Pop Idols BTS members played red light, green light for RUN BTS In addition, members played a version of red light, green light sitting on cushions. Whoever grabbed Suga’s photo without being seen, won. As most of the limbs moved forward on their cushions, it was Vs’ idea to start backing up. He leaps faster than the other members. When Jin was there, he noticed V was moving quickly and moved closer to his face. As a result, V kissed Jin. It got him out because he moved his lips, but it definitely made the other members laugh. For one of the final laps, instead of sitting upright on the cushion, V lay down on his back, moving even faster than before. V grabbed the photo of Suga, the other members laughing. RELATED: BTS’s Jimin finally puts Dumpling incident to rest, mentioned on late show with James Corden V wrote music for the BTS album, Be (Deluxe Edition) This creativity of singers is useful for songwriting, especially for those who Be (Deluxe Edition.) This includes Blue & Gray, which the band first performed during their MTV Unplugged segment. “I tried to express my inner sadness and uncertainty, so I translated the feeling of exhaustion into blue and the sadness that I couldn’t see ARMY in gray,” V said, according to a translation of the video. The song’s melody is simple, so I paid more attention to conveying emotions through the lyrics. BTS’s Life Goes On music video is now available to stream on YouTube. The luxury album of K-pop groups, titled Be, is available on Spotify, Apple Music and most major streaming platforms.







