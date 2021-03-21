‘It’s so tough emotionally’: Khloe Kardashian tweets her fertility struggles





If there’s a reason so many people find Khloe Kardashian to tell, it’s that she consciously makes an effort to talk about things that a lot of people around the world consider taboo. The reality TV star, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is using her influence to normalize the issue of infertility. The 36-year-old has a daughter, True Thompson (2), whom she shares with American basketball player Tristan Thompson. Khloe recently opened up about her fertility issues and wrote in a tweet in response that it’s “emotionally difficult.” “Amen !!!!! It’s so different from my experience with True (obviously) it’s so emotionally difficult. Physically it’s not fun but it’s short term. Emotionally it can be a struggle. (sic), ”she wrote in response to one person who tweeted,“ Planning to conceive is so exhausting and emotionally difficult when there are so many unknowns. ” Amen!!!!! It’s so different from my experience with True (obviously) it’s so emotionally difficult. Physically, it’s not fun, but it’s short term. Emotionally it can be a struggle Khlo (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2021 She spoke about her difficulty conceiving a second baby in keeping up with the Kardashians, aired in the United States, and according to a report in The independent, in the last episode, she discussed it at length. Speaking to her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe said she was told by doctors that if she chose to bear her second child it would be a “high risk pregnancy.” “Most likely, I won’t be able to carry,” she said. On Twitter, she also revealed that she had had an IVF procedure so that she could conceive, telling her followers that she had done it three times so far: Amen! I have done 3 IVF so far #KUWTK Khlo (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2021 She also offered her thoughts to others going through the emotional process of IVF: “God bless everyone who goes through the IVF process! It is certainly not easy. My love is with everyone who takes part in this #KUWTK trip » May God bless everyone who goes through the IVF process! It is certainly not easy. My love is with everyone who takes this trip #KUWTK Khlo (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2021 For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







