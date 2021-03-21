Sidharth Shukla has become one of the biggest stars in the TV industry, especially after winning Bigg Boss 13. The actor appeared in the show’s final season as a senior toofani and made music videos. since. Sidharth Shukla is also going to make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 and his fans clearly can’t stay calm.
Sidharth Shukla, who celebrated his New Year with Shehnaaz Gill in Goa as they filmed for a music video, has something super exciting in store for his fans. Dressed in casual outfits, Sidharth Shukla is seen posing as Michael Jackson in a rehearsal story as he informs his fans that he has something exciting in store for them. Although her fans can’t stay calm at all, Sidharth Shukla hasn’t given any more clues, but they assume this is a powerful dance performance.
Take a look at his post.
