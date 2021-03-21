Piers Morgan hits back at critics celebrating his ‘demise’ as 360,000 still plead for GMB return





Piers Morgan is still not going quietly as he retaliates against critics celebrating his ‘demise’. The former Good Morning Britain presenter is celebrating his book’s return to the bestseller charts, 10 weeks after his last visit. Piers, 55, left the ITV news show earlier this month after more than 57,000 complaints were filed with Ofcom about his comments on Meghan Markles following his interview with Oprah Winfrey . It was also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex formally complained to ITV after Piers said he “didn’t believe” that she was having suicidal thoughts during her son Archie’s pregnancy. However, following his release, the controversial journalist and presenter encouraged his followers to purchase his book, Wake Me Up, which was published in October of last year. And it looks like they’ve been listening to Piers’ tweet on Sunday: “It’s great to see Wake Up return to the Sunday Times bestseller chart for the first time in 10 weeks and to its highest position on record. (5). “I continue to be amazed at all the support I get. Thank you! But he had to add a little extra, ending the tweet with: “(And to all those who still happily celebrate my ‘demise’, mwah.”

It comes as five petitions calling on Piers to return to GMB have racked up more than 360,000 signatures. However, Piers had previously closed the possibility of a comeback. He wrote on Twitter just days after leaving the show: “I won’t be coming back, but thank you to everyone who signed these petitions. “Normally people start petitions to get me fired or kicked out, so it’s a pleasant surprise.” Piers’ Meghan row is now the most criticized TV moment of all time. The complaints continued after he stormed the GMB set after an on-air argument with weather anchor Alex Beresford who criticized him for continuing to rampage the Duchess and called his actions “evil. “. Piers later “lost his job” on the show after refusing to apologize for “disbelieving” Meghan’s claims and becoming “the latest victim of cancellation culture”.







