Bucky’s bed was tragically explained in Captain America 2





In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot, streaming on Disney +, Bucky sleeps on the floor. Why? The answer is in the first Captain America sequel.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot, Bucky can be seen sleeping on the floor, and the reason for this can be attributed to the 2014 filmCaptain America: The Winter Soldier. Streaming now on Disney +,Falcon and Winter Soldier presents Bucky Barnes as a flashback nightmare to his days as an assassin, from which he suddenly woke up in his bed or rather on the floor. To understand why Bucky’s life situation is such, just remember a first scene shared by Steve Rogers and his colleague.Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-starring Sam Wilson. During his time as Agent Hydra, Bucky Barnes became The Winter Soldier, one of the most prolific and enigmatic assassins on the planet. Now, after Blip, he experiences PTSD-related nightmares from his murders. One of those nightmarish flashbacks features Bucky in the new MCU spinoff show: he remembers killing targets and innocents in one of his missions for Hydra, wakes up in a cold sweat on the floor before later confronting this reality with a therapist. But his being on the ground doesn’t shake him much; he seems to have made this arrangement intentionally. And the secondCaptain America the film explains why. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Bucky Still Has The Winter Soldier’s Nightmares In the beginningCaptain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers meet after the latter first trekks through scenic Washington, DC.The two bond with their shared experience as military veterans, with Sam making Steve’s love by pointing out that his bed is from a troubling softness compared to the arrangements being deployed. . Bucky, too, is a soldier and shares the same experience. So the logical conclusion is that Bucky is sleeping on the floor because, to him, a mattress looks like an ominous marshmallow, threatening to swallow it whole. Softness is synonymous with comfort, and there can be no solace for Bucky when his mind is always wired to think that he should always be alert at all times. The tragic connotations of PTSD are not entirely new territory for the MCU, as Tony Stark struggled with PTSDinIron man 3 andCaptain America: Civil War. Still, the parallels drawn from this brief streak of Bucky ending with the revelation that he sleeps on the float for the real-life struggles of military veterans are poignant and subtle, reminding viewers of the mental costs associated with such a dangerous job and emotionally trying. This, added to the character’s grief and guilt for his loathsome past actions, makes Bucky Barnes a severely damaged psyche and a troubled sleeper. Bucky’s experiences in Wakanda and with the Avengers after Alexander Pierce’s disappearance will surely be factored into his arc in future episodes of the series, and his relationship with Sam remains a point of intrigue since the two shared. a memorable bickering chemistry inCivil war. Bucky may not have gone rogue again and joined the Flag-Smashers, as Sam seems to momentarily suspect in the first episode. Yet, he is clearly not completely cured even though he was no longer brainwashed. Whether Bucky manages to overcome his mental health issues remains to be seen, but there is still a long way to go.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Next: The MCU Just Reconnected Bucky Barnes From Spider-Man 2 Why Bucky ages differently from Captain America

