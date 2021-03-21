‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ box office hits $ 5.2 million as Los Angeles theaters reopen





9:29 am PDT 03/21/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



The contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars have also seen a boost with the return of Los Angeles and New York cinemas.

Disney’s fantastic adventure Raya and the last dragon remained atop the charts in the third outing, dropping just 5% to $ 5.2 million as Los Angeles theaters came back to life this weekend in a much needed boost for Hollywood and the owners of devastated theaters. RayaThe national total is now $ 23.4 million for a global total of $ 71.2 million. The Disney title wasn’t the only movie to see a slight dip, if not a boost, although the big test comes when major new studio products open over the next two weekends in North America, including includingNo one which opened for a promising $ 2.6 million from four overseas markets over the weekend and Godzilla vs. Kong. Exhibitors and distributors expect a relatively slow recovery as vaccines continue to roll out and more theaters turn on the lights in Los Angeles and New York, the country’s two largest film markets. Regal Cinemas, the country’s second-largest chain, remains closed due to restrictive capacity issues at 25% in both markets, while a number of smaller cinemas, including ArcLight, also remain gloomy. Most of California is now open, although much of Canada remains closed to theaters. Elsewhere on the national box office chart, Tom and Jerry fell just 7 percent to $ 3.8 million in its fourth weekend for a national total of $ 33.7 million and $ 77.2 million globally. The family photo, from Warner Bros., ranked No.2. Benedict Cumberbatch’s new adult drama The mail, from specialty distributor Roadside Attractions, was launched in third place with $ 2 million. Lionsgate Walk in chaos placed fourth with $ 1.9 million for a national total of $ 9.7 million, while The Croods: A New Age completed the top five with $ 620,000 (worldwide, Croods 2 broke the $ 160 million mark for Universal). A number of Oscar nominees such as Judas and the Black Messiah, A promising young woman and others took a bump from last week’s appointments. The father (Sony Pictures Classics) made the top 10 with $ 321,701 for a national total of $ 970,000. Threatening (A24) reports a weekend total of $ 306,000 for a national total of $ 1.4 million. Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) earned $ 250,000, a 53% increase from the previous weekend for a nationwide total of $ 5 million. A promising young woman (Focus Features) rose 117% after grossing $ 195,000. The film’s national tally is $ 5.7 million. Searchlight does not report gross amounts for Nomadland, while A24 and Sony Classics had not yet given figures for Threatening and The father, respectively.







