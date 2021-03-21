‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Australian theaters kick off 2021 seasons as rest of the world remains dark | Australia News

Australia has become a test case for the rest of the performing arts world, the Washington Post proclaimed last month, as theaters across the country prepare to reach full capacity, while in most of Europe and the United States they remain gloomy.

So yes, no pressure there, says Sydney Theater Companys artistic director Kip Williams, two days before the launch of the company’s 2021 season, the biggest season STC has seen since 2017.

It’s actually pretty exciting to have the eyes of the rest of the world on us, Williams told Guardian Australia. And to show the way in this regard. I have a lot of friends in different cities around the world who work in theater, they are going through such a difficult time was definitely a light at the end of the tunnel for them.

Maybe some shows will open in London’s West End in the North Spring, the New York Times assumed last month; on Broadway, fall seems more likely.

Australia, normally a secondary market for big-brand shows developed in New York and London, has become an unexpected pioneer of the pandemic, a model and a test case for the global theater industry, the Times wrote.

Now Broadway and West End producers are watching the Aussie rebound with envy, hope and desire to learn what works as an art form kneeling down trying to get back on its feet.

Returning to Australia, when the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton opens at the Lyric Theater later this week, it will make Sydney the only city in the world with a live production of the show that has become the ghost of the opera of its time. .

I have a feeling Dorothy is going to Oz, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller told The Times. Finally, the whole world is again in color.

Theater manager Kip Williams, artistic director of the Sydney Theater Company, says it’s exciting to have the eyes of the rest of the world on us. Photography: Robert Gray

The STC has lost nearly $ 18 million in revenue in the six months that Australian theaters have been forced to close due to Covid-19. STC’s Victorian counterpart, the Melbourne Theater Company, estimates it lost $ 12.5 million due to several closures throughout 2020.

Towards the end of 2020, both theater companies remained wary of revealing their proposed 2021 seasons in their entirety; the horizon for returning to normal still seemed blurry, and rooms that had reopened were playing at 50% to 75% capacity as directed by the state health department.

Last Tuesday, MTC announced the second half of its 2021 season, which will feature three new works: Cyrano, a musical take by Virginia Gays based on Cyrano de Bergerac; Sunday, a play by Anthony Weigh based on the life of the founder of the Heide Museum of Modern Art, Sunday Reed, and a comedy titled Jacky by first-time playwright Declan Furber Gillick.

On Sunday, STC added 11 more productions to the six already announced, including a recall of a 2020 work that, despite two season extensions, was still unable to meet extraordinary audience demand.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Williams one-woman hi-tech show that earned Eryn Jean Norvill a standing ovation at the end of the year, will return to the Roslyn Packer Theater in July.

Sydney Theater Companys’ hit production of The Picture of Dorian Gray starring Eryn Jean Norvill will return in 2021. Photography: Daniel Boud

Another show currently earn standing ovations in Brisbane Triple X will arrive in Sydney in early July. Billed as the first trans romantic comedy to hit Australia and possibly the world, the Queensland Theater / STC joint production features New York trans performer Glace Chase, who developed the show in conjunction with the director. STC associate, Paige Rattray.

Triple X only got two premieres in March last year at the Bille Brown Theater before the pandemic hit theaters across the United States.

Chase remained in Australia, andsaid on YouTube in May of last year that her show would include the best sex scene ever in live theater.

Glace Chase, trans performer from New York, in the production of Triple X. Photography: Queensland Theater

In preliminary publicity material released by the STC this week, Nigel Poulton, director of privacy for Triple Xs, receives a special mention.

In a post #MeToo environment, the presence of intimacy coordinators, choreographers and directors in the performing arts and film industries has become de rigueur, Williams says.

It has become so necessary to involve them, as we move forward and create much safer practices for the way we achieve intimate content on our stages and on our screens, he said.

Working with a trained privacy director ensures that the process is safe for everyone involved and that we get the best story told on stage, as well as a cohesive story.

Towards the end of the year, Sydney will see another world premiere, The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy.

Matthew Whittet, who channels Norman Gunston on The Dismissal, says his show has been blessed by Garry McDonalds. Photograph: Rene Vaile / Sydney Theater Company

The reinterpretation of these fateful events of the 11th of the 11th 1975 on the steps of Parliament in Canberras will be led by Matthew Whittet, channeling Garry McDonalds’ inimitable 1970s creation, Norman Gunston.

The production has McDonald’s full blessing, says Williams, who recently traveled from his shrine in the Shoalhaven to sit on several readings on the premises of STCs Wharf.

Other highlights for STC’s 2021 season include a production of Arthur Miller’s classic Death of a Salesman starring Wayne Blair, possibly the first time a First Nations actor has brought Willy Loman’s character to life. on an Australian main stage and the return of an almost equally enduring character. local classic, The 7 stages of mourning.

Wayne Blair stars in Arthur Miller’s classic Death of a Salesman. Photograph: Rene Vaile / Sydney Theater Company

First conceived by Wesley Enoch and Deborah Mailman over a quarter of a century ago, the production slated to open in May has been updated and will feature new stages reflecting the contemporary Indigenous experience.

It has become such an iconic Australian work, one of the great works of Australian canon, Williams says.

[When it was first performed] he gave extraordinary insight into the seven stages of Indigenous history [dreaming, invasion, genocide, protection, assimilation, self-determination and reconciliation] but what has happened in the last quarter of a century? It will show what has changed but also what has not changed. And the way to go.