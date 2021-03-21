Monster Movie Fight lives up to the hype

Reactions to Godzilla vs Kong started to kick in ahead of the highly anticipated film’s release on HBO Max and in theaters on March 31.

First reactions toGodzilla vs. Kongcome into play. The legendary launched the Monsterverse with the 2014Godzillabefore spreading out his long-standing enemyKong: Skull Islandseveral years later.The universe was expanded inGodzilla: King of the Monstersin 2019, tease the upcoming battle between the two Titans. The first trailers featured Gojira as the villain of the film, but this is increasingly questioned as more promotional material rolls out.

When both Titans get to the top, they’ll also have teams that will put them down. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgrd and Kaylee Hottle will support Kong, while Millie Bobby Brown (back fromKing of monsters) and Brian Tyree Henry will try to find out why Gojira seems to take it out on the world.King of monsterssaw Godzilla find himself with the world on his side, but it seems the tides have since changed. Godzilla may have bigger fish to fry, however, with his battle with Kong and a potential appearance from Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla vs. Kongseems absolutely jam-packed with plot and fight footage and now that the first reactions are unfolding among fans, fans can get a feel for what to expect in the movie. Those who have seen the film praiseGodzilla vs. KongThe fight footage between the two Titans, saying the action lives up to the hype. There has been some criticism leveled at the human side of the plot, with some claiming that the characters don’t feel fleshed out enough to appear realistic. Check out some of the reactions below:

As expected – and probably as it should be – titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of these moments! I still don’t think they figured out how to incorporate human characters, but the top notch set helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo – Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

I absolutely hated the previous Godzilla movie. So here’s the biggest praise I can give to a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: It’s a consistent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I really mean this as a compliment. – Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

I saw #GodzillaVsKong and that’s awesome! Monster brawls are badass and beautiful – huge fights, all well designed and super gnarly. Solid story, solid cast, great score. A true Midnight Monster Movie and my favorite of the four modern Godzilla / Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is fun, dynamic, action-packed and energizing. GvK lives up to the heavyweight game it announced with amazing visuals and action sequences. This movie sells a show, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. – Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021

I have to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night! Hilariously looks like they’re in a bar fight Great VFX and complex world-building, but a lot more scenes with puny hoomans than I expected … Evaluate the embargo lifting on Monday 03/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7u – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring breathtaking fight scenes between the two iconic titans. The Wingards directing style is fully on display in a colorful and stunning fashion that is also reminiscent of 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this movie is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO – Shannon @ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is a hell of a trick! It’s true, you have the impression that something is missing and that it is flying on a greased rail. But that’s part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the heavy KOTM intrigue. The fights are epic and Adam Wingard brings his style and color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr – Mike Reyes (@ MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is another solid installment from MonsterVerse. While more time could have been used to explore this deeper mythology of this franchise, if your primarily looking forward to seeing Godzilla and King Kong collide in a fight for the ages, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/ajR7UW0Cre – Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) March 21, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong: Much better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Anything human is always bad, but this one’s big monster should satisfy those interested in a movie like this. – Ben Pearson (@benpears) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the adventures of the monsters, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters go head to head is worth it. pic.twitter.com/cHEe1f579M – John Nguyen (@ JohnSpartan300) March 21, 2021

Obviously, it looks like Godzilla vs. Kong does what he came to do. Viewers praise the film for its visual scale and the explosive fight scenes between the two Titans and that’s what fans are looking forward to. Nailing the intricate CGI battles is very important in a movie like this, and the MonsterVerse has never had any issues with its acting. That resembles Godzilla vs. Kong dials this action up to ten and should appeal to fans who want to see the two monsters face off on screen.

Most of the criticism centers on the human side of the film’s plot, which, again, isn’t surprising. The MonsterVerse has had an uncertain track record in fleshing out its human characters and Godzilla vs. Kong does not sound different. Thankfully, humans play a small role in determining whether or not this movie is successful and it looks like that’s exactly it. The first reactions tend to come from those who will be more positive about the movie, but it’s hard to minimize how critical the action is for a movie like this and most of those who watch the movie are used to it. to see blockbusters on a large scale. That resembles Godzilla vs. Kong, for all of its flaws, is exactly what fans want and need.

