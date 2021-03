Kim Kardashian’s kids have awesome beauty room inside Hidden Hills mansion

March 21, 2021 – 5:22 p.m. GMT



Brandi fowler The Kim Kardashians kids have an awesome beauty room inside the Hidden Hills mansion – and everyone’s talking about Chicago West and True Thompson’s adorable glamorous session.

Khloe kardashian made fans swoon when she shared an adorable video of Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West doing her daughter True Thompson makeup. RELATED: Fans Can’t Decide If Chicago West Looks Like Kim or Kanye West in This Adorable Photo But it wasn’t just this 3 year old’s makeover skills that got everyone talking. It was also the huge beauty room in which the little ones played. Chicago West loves to play with makeup, just like her sister North West In the videos the good American mogul shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday, little Chicago could be seen in the cutest pink tulle dress putting lipstick on True, 2, who is standing next to her in a crop. blue top Princess Jasmine Combination of skirt and pants with sequins lined with gold sequins. “Please put it on me,” True said, before turning to a huge pink vanity mirror lined with bulbs to see the results. As she giggles with pleasure, Chicago sits down in a large leather chair and puts lipstick on herself. Khloe then quickly walks around the room, which shows rows of pink shelves lined with Kim’s KKW Beauty products. RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Dress Up in Family Home Kim recently revealed that Chicago has a thing for princess dresses. In one photo she shared on Instagram, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star could be seen snuggling with her little one, who was wearing a Princess Elsa dress from the Disney movie, Frozen. Chicago and True performed in a gorgeous beauty room “My baby Chi Chi likes to dress like A [sic] princess every day, ”she captioned the photo. It’s also not surprising that awesome makeup skills are kind of a family. Along with the success of Kim’s KKW Beauty empire and Chicago lipstick application skills, Kim’s eldest daughter North West, 7, also knows how to nail a glamorous session. SHOP: 20 Awesome Bathroom Gadgets You Didn’t Know About The little fashionista recently put on Kim’s BFF’s La La Anthony makeup. The Power Star shared videos of North’s skills in her Instagram story, which showed North applying blush to La La’s cheeks, followed by lipstick. Little Chicago loves princess dresses! “Cheese!” North said, smiling as he splashed the cosmetics. “My new makeup artist, North West, the big one,” LaLa says. She goes on to ask North “[Do you think] the eyes are a little too heavy? The budding beauty guru answered “no” before switching to Lala’s lipstick. We wouldn’t be surprised if North and Chicago ever start their own beauty businesses. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







