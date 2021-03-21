Demi Lovato almost died ‘to wake up’, she reveals before YouTube doc

Demi Lovato opens up about finding joy after a brutal recovery ahead of the release of his revealing new YouTube docuseries, Dancing with the devil.

“I feel so good,” she told Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday morning before the four-part documentary. (The first two episodes air for free on Tuesdays, with new episodes to follow on subsequent Tuesdays.) “I feel more joy in my life than I have ever felt because I don’t calm or decrease any part of it. myself.

The 28-year-old star shared hope after her struggle to recover from a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. She says doctors told her she was found perhaps five to ten minutes before she died.

“I think all my life I’ve been the horse that everyone rode to the well, and they couldn’t get me to drink the water from the well,” she said on CBS. last year that I was able to taste the freedom of the water in the well, because I was finally ready to drink it. “

She noted, “It’s like, for the first time in my life, I basically have to die to wake up.”

Lovato, whose new album “Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over” is released on April 2, has spoken of feeling out of control in all areas of his life.

“I wasn’t in control of my life at the time,” Lovato said of the lead up to July 23, 2018, when she almost died after taking oxycodone while intoxicated which , she said, was soaked in fentanyl. now in control of my finances, I now control the food I eat, how often I exercise. “

“Obviously I was in control of what I put in my mouth,” said the singer, who was honest about her eating disorder. “But there were times when the phones were actually taken off, every time I was in a hotel room my phone was out of the room so I couldn’t order room service.

She says her recovery hinged on growing up and taking control of her own situation.

“Regardless of what other people may have said or done, my actions put me in the seat that is before you today,” she said. “Unfortunately, no one can answer for my overdose except me.”

“Dancing with the devil”:Demi Lovato reveals she was raped as a teenager and is no longer sober in brave YouTube docuseries

In the documentary, Lovato allows her to still drink alcohol and use marijuana in moderation. On CBS, she called him California sober.

“I really don’t feel comfortable explaining my recovery settings to people because I don’t want anyone looking at my security settings and thinking that’s what works for them, because it doesn’t. may not be the case, ”she said in the interview.

“I’m safe to say that just as I think the complete abstinence method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone, I don’t think this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution. solution for everyone.