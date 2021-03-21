When is it on ITV? Who are the celebrities?

All Star Musicals is back for a new special tonight – so here’s a look at host John Barrowman and the celebrities taking part in the cast.

The hit show has not aired since 2019, taking a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic.

But he’s about to be back in peak form – and has a stellar celebrity line-up.

Each celebrity will be mentored by West End star Elaine Paige.

In addition to receiving first-rate choreographic training. Their performances will be supported by a choir line and they will perform hits like The Greatest Showman, Chicago and Guys & Dolls.

Who are the judges?

Their performances will be noted by judges Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks.

Elaine Paige, 73, is a world-renowned singer and musical performer. She is particularly known for her lead roles in Cats and Evita.

While Trevor Don Nicholas is an American artist who played the Genie in Aladdin in the British West End production.



Samantha Barks is a huge music star (Credit: SplashNews)

And before the pandemic, he played in Hamilton.

While Samantha Barks, 30, is a British actress and singer who rose to prominence with the TV series I Do Anything. She will reprise her role of Elsa in Frozen once theaters reopen later this year.

This trio will also perform a musical number on the big night.

Is John Barrowman still hosting?



American star John Barrowman on Good Morning Britain (ITV)

Yes, actor and media personality John Barrowman, 54, is back to host this unique celebrity-laden special.

John appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday to talk about the upcoming show.

However, he embarked on a tirade demanding more from the government to support the arts.

He said: “Let me start with the $ 200 million that was given to the theater industry, most of which went to theaters across the country and to theaters and producers in the West End.

Not much has gone to the actors and performers, to the stage directors, to the wig mistresses, to the sound people, to the front desk staff, to anyone involved in the theater.

Who are the celebrities of All Star Musicals?

This one stars a famous judge, a doctor and several actors …

Political journalist Robert Peston



Journo Robert doesn’t care that he’s laughing at him (ITV)

Robert, 60, is the political editor of ITV News. He is expected to perform the hit Luck Be A Lady by Frank Sinatra, from the musical Guys and Dolls.

He said, “I love singing even though I haven’t performed in front of an audience since college.

And I’ve always loved old Broadway and Hollywood musicals, a passion I inherited from my late father.

So, in the middle of the lockdown, when ITV asked me if I wanted to indulge in a fantasy and learn to sing and perform one of my favorite serial numbers, I thought so.

“I’m going to make a fool of myself, but I don’t care.”

Doctor and ITV star, Doctor Ranj Singh



TV star and NHS doctor Dr Ranj puts his musical skills to the test (SplashNews)

Ranj, 41, is a British doctor and a regular ITV medical contributor. He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and is beloved across the nation by toddlers for his show CBeebies Get Well Soon.

He said of his musical debut: “People know me from my medical work, but my very first love was actually music.

“I have loved singing since I was little and it has always been very special to me. I never had the courage to do it on screen, but this opportunity to perform in front of musical theater legends was too good to miss!

Actor Barney Walsh



Actor Barney admits he is neither a singer nor a dancer (Credit: SplashNews)

Barney, 23, is a promising actor and best known for starring alongside his father, Bradley Walsh, in the hit ITV series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

He’s never sung or danced professionally – but he loves musicals!

Barney explained: “Theater is my profession and having the chance to act is always an incredibly exciting feeling.

“That being said, it’s going to be a challenge because I’ve never sung or danced in my life, let alone on a stage, with an ensemble, in front of some of the most decorated musical theater professionals in the world!

Lawyer and TV judge Robert Rinder



Judge Rinder is a huge fan of musicals (Credit: SplashNews)

Robert, 42, is best known for the hit series Judge Rinder.

But the star is now ready to tackle her ‘bucket list’ of performing a musical number.

He said: “I am really excited to be a part of All Star Musicals.

“I always choose things that I love and love theater, especially musicals. Musicals are a real passion for me and it’s a real to-do list activity for me.

Actress Jessica Hynes



Jessica Hynes is a serious actress and writer (Credit: SplashNews)

Jessica, 48, is an actress and writer. You can recognize her from her roles in Years and Years, Paddington 2, The Royle Family, and Bridget Jones 2 and 3.

She says her musical number is intimidating but that she’s happy to give it her best.

She said, “It is a pure joy and a privilege to work with people with such passion and skill on such a fun show. Having fun and doing things you love – just because you enjoy them is a great way to stay young at heart and this show seemed like a lot of fun to do!

“Creating a full-fledged musical number from scratch with limited repetition is intimidating, but I work with the best of the best, so I’m confident we will!

Luisa Bradshaw-White



Actress Luisa is best known for her soap opera roles (Credit: SplashNews)

Luisa, 46, is best known for her roles in EastEnders, Bad Girls and Holby City.

She is a MASSIVE fan of musicals and can’t wait for her to shine.

She said, “I love to sing. It is a secret dream to do a show like this!

“It scares me a lot, but I really wanted to teach my kids that even if something is out of your comfort zone – do it anyway – it could be the best memory of your life. And life is all about pushing boundaries and making memories, isn’t it?

When is All Star Musicals activated?

All Stars Musicals will take place this Sunday March 21 from 6.30 p.m.

Are you going to watch? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.