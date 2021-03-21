Kylie Jenner angers Twitter users over GoFundMe request





Kylie Jenner sparked outrage on Twitter this weekend after encouraging fans to contribute to an online fundraiser for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, ​​who was involved in a serious incident and underwent surgery surgery last week. Jenner, 23, who worked with Rauda, had recently promoted a GoFundMe page dedicated to funding her medical bills on her Instagram story, telling her 222 million followers, “Swipe up to visit family [sic] will finance me, ” according to The Sun. The request did not please fans, who noted that Jenner could have potentially funded the costs as she has an estimated net worth of just under $ 900 million. “Why is Kylie Jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist’s surgery when she’s a billionaire?” a user tweeted. “If I was as rich as Kylie Jenner I just wouldn’t ask people on the internet to donate my best friends’ brain surgery, but we’ve all built differently I guess!” another posted. Samuel Rauda was involved in a serious incident and underwent surgery. Greg Doherty / Getty Images “How come Kylie Jenner doesn’t pay her makeup artist enough to afford a 60k operation?” This is the real question. Her job is makeup. Hes her makeup artist! It doesn’t make millions?!? we wrote. Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Rauda’s medical bills. Below a list of major donations, a “kylie jenner” appeared to donate $ 5,000. On Sunday, over $ 97,000 was raised with a goal of $ 120,000. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who donated or sent prayers in support of Samuel,” organizer Johanna Portillo said on the Saturday page. “We have felt the love and know that your continued prayers for healing are greatly appreciated. It was uplifting to see how Sam not only brought a ray of shine to our lives, but to many people around the world. Kylie Jenner is said to have donated to the GoFundMe in question. FilmMagic “It’s been a week since Sams’ accident. This has not been easy. In the midst of it all, Sam continues to fight, showing us just how strong he really is. Please keep sending prayers his way, ”she continued. Amid Sunday’s backlash, some have defended Jenner online. “She didn’t organize the gofundme page, it was published by Johanna Portillo 5 days ago. + The goal is $ 120,000 and she donated on day 2 when she probably discovered the gofundme page. The fact that she gave something is important. I’m not writing it down, ” a user posted. In 2019, Forbes named Jenner the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” at the age of 21. Last spring, however, the publication ripped off the title, noting at the time: “Kylies’ operations are significantly smaller and less profitable than what the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and the media, including Forbes, to believe.” A Jenner rep did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.







