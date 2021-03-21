Bella Thorne got engaged to singer boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo





Ben and Bella are officially getting married! Saturday March 20 Bella Thorne announced she was engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, about two years after she started dating the Italian singer. Mascolo, who was first linked to the My own worst enemy actor in April 2019, posted a photo with Thorne on Instagram after the proposal. She said YES, he wrote in the caption. Mascolo also posted videos of the engagement on his Instagram Story, where he can be heard saying to Thorne, I love you so much, in front of a big heart reading B + B. Yes, they were getting married, he said. stated in the video. Celebration in Italy and America at the same time. Thorne also shared the video in her own Instagram Story, posting it with a simple engagement ring emoji. The singer also celebrated with a version of the How It Started / How It’s Going meme, sharing a photo of Thorne commenting with a unicorn emoji on one of his selfies several years ago and then ending with his romantic proposal. Mascolo and Thorne are rumored to be dating in April 2019, shortly after Thorne split from Mod Sun, with whom she had an open relationship alongside YouTuber Tana Mongeau, according to People. Thorne had teased a potential proposal via Instagram in January, shared a photo of Mascolo in Venice, Italy, and captioned, big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy with the engagement ring emojis. Mascolo commented on the post, writing, I MISS YOU. The couple went official on Instagram in June 2019 when Thorne posted a photo of them on a boat. He captioned it, I’m very happy with you stating that they had a good start. Mascolo later appeared publicly with Thorne at the premiere of Her him, the beginnings of director of actors, at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany. The two have continued to share many candid moments on social media over the past two years. February 14th, Thorne published an article on Valentine’s Day on Instagram who celebrated their relationship; it showed the couple cuddling on the couch next to the message: caught red-handed at dinner serving pure love. #Happy Valentine day. Mascolo hinted that the couple might be thinking about marriage in the comments, writing, my valentine forever.







